Manchester City are beginning to show interest in luring Antonee Robinson to the Etihad Stadium despite being in danger of facing competition from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea for the Fulham star's signature in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues were condemned to a late defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, resulting in boss Pep Guardiola suffering four consecutive losses for the first time in his managerial career, and plans are being put in place to strengthen the squad in the coming months.

Txiki Begiristain is poised to continue leading Manchester City's recruitment drive ahead of walking away at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana as the reigning Premier League champions' director of football, and Robinson has been pinpointed as a potential arrival.

Sky Blues Could Miss Out on Robinson Swoop

Fulham determined to keep left-back beyond January window

Manchester City are threatening to enter a tug-of-war for Robinson's services as there are whispers coming out of the Etihad Stadium that they are preparing to increase their interest, according to GMS sources, but they are at risk of being left frustrated in their pursuit thanks to Fulham being adamant that he is not for sale midway through the season.

The left-back is preparing to enter the final three-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week at Craven Cottage, resulting in the west Londoners being in a strong negotiating position ahead of the Sky Blues and other suitors potentially testing their resolve with a formal offer.

GMS sources have been informed that Robinson is valued in the region of £40million and Fulham are retaining their stance that he will not be available when the transfer window reopens in January as he has enjoyed a promising start to the season and remained one of the first names on the team sheet under chief Marco Silva.

Josko Gvardiol has regularly filled in on the left-hand side of Manchester City's backline since his £77.6million move from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in August 2023, and Guardiola is refusing to rule out the possibility of acquiring fresh competition for the Croatia international as he seeks ways of improving his options.

Fulham are bracing themselves for enquiries after discovering that Manchester City are among the domestic rivals circling for Robinson, GMS sources have learned, forcing them to make the decision to set lofty demands in an attempt to deter interested parties from testing their resolve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson has been averaging 83 per cent pass accuracy in the Premier League this season

Champions Facing Competition for Robinson

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also linked with move

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are contemplating whether to make a move for Robinson at the same time as arch-rivals Manchester United, while fellow Premier League high-flyers Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with trying to tempt him away from Fulham.

The 27-year-old United States international boasts plenty of top flight experience thanks to his time at Craven Cottage, while he has also been described as 'one of the best left-backs in the world' by journalist Dougie Critchley, making him an attractive potential recruit as he would not need time to adjust to the rigours of the competition.

Manchester United have been planning to accelerate their plans to purchase Robinson as they are eager to win the race for his signature, GMS sources recently revealed, but Manchester City are seriously considering upping the ante and ensuring he heads to the Etihad Stadium instead of Old Trafford.

