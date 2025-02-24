Manchester City are threatening to go head-to-head with Chelsea and Liverpool for the summer signing of Dean Huijsen after the Bournemouth star has worked his way onto boss Pep Guardiola's radar ahead of giving his Etihad Stadium squad a makeover, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The reigning Premier League champions were not afraid to splash the cash during the winter transfer window, with Omar Marmoush being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth an initial £59million from Eintracht Frankfurt, and they could rival Blues head coach Enzo Maresca and Reds chief Arne Slot for a big-money deal.

Hugo Viana will play a pivotal role in Manchester City's recruitment drive in the summer, due to being poised to replace director of football Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season, and beating Chelsea and Liverpool to Huijsen's signature may prove to be among the first tasks in his new job.

Sky Blues Could Enter Race to Recruit Huijsen

Central defender's suitors can take advantage of release clause

Manchester City are showing interest in Huijsen as they continue considering summer options, according to GMS sources, and there is an awareness that they could leave Bournemouth helpless if they choose to attempt to steal a march on fellow suitors Chelsea and Liverpool when the transfer window reopens for business.

That is because the central defender has a £50million release clause written into his contract at the Vitality Stadium, meaning recruitment chiefs at the Etihad Stadium, Stamford Bridge and Anfield will have an opportunity to take advantage despite his current employers being eager to keep him on board.

In a significant boost for Manchester City, as they look to overcome Chelsea and Liverpool, GMS sources have been informed that there is confidence among inner circles that Huijsen is keen to take his career to the next level and would be open to a summer move despite enjoying his spell on Bournemouth's books.

The 19-year-old has been described as 'phenomenal' thanks to seamlessly adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League since heading to the south coast from Juventus in July, and his performances have resulted in the Sky Blues contemplating whether to offer a fresh challenge ahead of next season.

There is a strong belief that Huijsen is keen to elevate his career and see how far he can push himself after excelling at Bournemouth, GMS sources have learned, leading to Manchester City joining Chelsea and Liverpool in being hopeful of turning his head if they up the ante in their pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen made five clearances and two interceptions during Bournemouth's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend

Stones May be Offered Incentivised Contract

Fresh injury has resulted in reigning champions being cautious

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City could turn their attentions towards offering John Stones a heavily-incentivised new contract when they enter negotiations as his injury in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid last week has led to fresh concerns over his ability to stay fit.

The England international is poised to move into the final 12 months of his £250,000-per-week agreement in the summer and, having been forced onto the treatment table with a thigh problem, the Sky Blues are contemplating whether it is in their best interests to offer another lucrative long-term deal.

Manchester City may leave Stones with no option but to entertain a contract which would result in his current employers not losing out financially if he has prolonged periods out of action, GMS sources understand, and he is facing a big decision amid a desire to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

Related Exclusive: Man City 'Fearful' of Missing Out in Battle to Sign £90m Star Manchester City are worried that they will be unable to tie up a summer deal for Bayer Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz

GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola would have to seriously consider any offers made for the 30-year-old at this stage of his career due to wanting to revamp his squad ahead of next season, while the summer could present the reigning Premier League champions with their final opportunity to recoup a significant fee for his services.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/02/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox