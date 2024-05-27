Highlights Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is heading into the summer transfer window with uncertainty over whether he has a long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been showing interest in offering the England international a route out of his current surroundings.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Grealish is keen to fight for his Manchester City future instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish's future at the Etihad Stadium is 'in some doubt’ after an underwhelming year under Pep Guardiola, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old, who signed for the Sky Blues in a club-record £100million deal in 2021, only started in 10 Premier League matches for the champions this season and faces an uncertain future in his current surroundings.

After an FA Cup final loss against Manchester United, Guardiola insisted that Grealish will bounce back from a disappointing year that saw new signing Jeremy Doku leapfrog the England international in the pecking order.

In 36 appearances for the title holders this season, Grealish scored three goals and assisted three, averaging a successful contribution every 353 minutes.

Grealish Facing Uncertain Future for Club and Country

Grealish's hopes of making an impact on the international stage increased when he was included in the 33-player provisional squad selected by England boss Greath Southgate earlier this month, but he is heading into the transfer window with uncertainty over his long-term future at club level.

However, Jones believes that there are doubts over the 28-year-old’s inclusion in the final list, while his days at Manchester City could be numbered.

The respected journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

"This is a significant period for Grealish because suddenly he is coming under scrutiny. He was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final for Manchester City and soon we will find out if he makes the cut for England and is on the plane to Germany or not. “I think that position is in some doubt, and I also think we are getting to the stage where his Manchester City future is in some doubt and I wonder how Pep Guardiola is viewing him.”

In what could be an eventful summer for the winger, Bayern Munich are showing interest in bringing Grealish to Germany and reuniting him with his England compatriot Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena.

Jack Grealish Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 20 3 1 Champions League 8 0 2 FA Cup 3 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

According to the Sun, Bayern’s next manager Vincent Kompany is a fan of the Man City star and would like him to reignite his career in the Bundesliga.

Grealish could seek inspiration from Jadon Sancho’s recent example. The Manchester United winger was left out in the cold by Erik ten Hag, but a return to Borussia Dortmund proved to be a success as the team reached the Champions League final.

Grealish Eager to Stay at Etihad Stadium

However, Jones suggests any move away from the Etihad Stadium would feel like a step down for Grealish:

“He is not easy to go and sign for any other club because he was a £100million signing. “But, at this stage, I think he has done well enough at Manchester City that he can consider the transfer a success. “With the rumours about Pep Guardiola leaving, I suspect he will aim to stay and see this through as wherever he goes from this club is going to feel like a step down, and he now has very high expectations for what he will win and achieve through his career."

According to MailOnline, Manchester City are likely to have a new manager as soon as next summer, as Pep Guardiola is expected to leave at the end of his deal in 2025.

With Grealish’s future in doubt, the Spanish tactician's decision could be key to the winger’s Sky Blues career. The England international still has three years left on his current deal, expiring in 2027.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-05-24.