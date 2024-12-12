Manchester City star James McAtee is increasingly likely to seal a move away from the Etihad Stadium during the fast-approaching winter transfer window after continuing to be overlooked by boss Pep Guardiola during a worrying slump in form, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have lost seven of their last 10 encounters in all competitions, with the latest setback coming in the form of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Serie A heavyweights Juventus as their hopes of progressing in the Champions League suffered a significant blow on Wednesday.

But McAtee has still struggled for game time in the aftermath of Guardiola committing his future to Manchester City by penning a two-year contract extension last month, resulting in interested parties circling ahead of having the opportunity to reach an agreement for his signature in January.

Admirers Gain Confidence in Race for McAtee

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen among suitors

There is growing belief among suitors that McAtee could be recruited next month, according to GMS sources, with Manchester City's Premier League rivals West Ham United and Crystal Palace being joined by the likes of reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in keeping tabs on his situation.

The attacking midfielder is preparing to enter the final year-and-a-half of his contract, which allows him to pocket £15,000-per-week, and a lack of regular game time has led to admirers sniffing a potential opportunity to tempt him away from the Etihad Stadium midway through the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham and Crystal Palace have been hoping to see McAtee become available, particularly after he was an unused substitute against Juventus earlier this week, while Bayer Leverkusen are among the overseas sides to have touched base in an attempt to discover whether Manchester City will be willing to sanction his exit.

There have been suggestions that the 22-year-old's admirers will not face any issues forking out in the region of £20million for his signature, heightening the possibility of him quitting his boyhood club on a permanent basis in the coming weeks after previously having two loan spells with Sheffield United.

Manchester City have been fielding enquiries ahead of the January transfer window officially opening for business, GMS sources recently revealed, with West Ham and Crystal Palace particularly determined to secure the chance to enter discussions with McAtee as they explore whether he would be interested in embarking on a fresh challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McAtee found the back of the net three times and registered as many assists when featuring in the Premier League for Sheffield United last season

McAtee Has Been Keen to Shine for Sky Blues

Attacking midfielder has opted against agitating for switch

GMS sources have been told that McAtee has been desperate to make things work at Manchester City, highlighting that he has not been agitating for a switch, but he will be forced to become more open-minded about opportunities to move on if Guardiola cannot convince him to remain patient.

The 16-cap England under-21 international has been limited to just two minutes of Premier League action this season, which has come as a blow after he returned from a temporary stint at Sheffield United aiming to break into the forefront of the Sky Blues' plans, and the reigning champions are at risk of his head being turned.

McAtee was hopeful that Manchester City's loss of form and injury crisis would present him with the perfect opportunity to stake a claim for more game time, GMS sources understand, but he has been regularly overlooked and missing out on an outing against Juventus on Wednesday has given interested parties even more confidence that a deal can be agreed.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/12/2024