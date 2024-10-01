Manchester City star James McAtee is desperate to discover whether he is involved in boss Pep Guardiola's short-term plans ahead of considering a departure from the Etihad Stadium when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having spent the last two seasons on loan with Sheffield United, where he found the back of the net 14 times and registered a further eight assists over the course of 75 appearances, the midfielder has been eager to make an impact for the Sky Blues following his return to familiar surroundings during the summer.

But McAtee has been limited to just 171 minutes of action in all competitions this term, resulting in there being doubts over whether he is on course to secure regular game time as Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain prepares to contend with offers during the early stages of 2025.

McAtee Prepared to Initiate Talks Over Future

Academy graduate wants to be handed first-team opportunities

McAtee has refused to rule out the possibility of arranging discussions with Guardiola over his future at Manchester City, according to GMS sources, as he is determined to build on consecutive loan spells with Sheffield United instead of being forced to spend prolonged periods on the bench.

Although the Sky Blues fended off bids worth up to £30million when the 21-year-old was the subject of interest during the summer transfer window, he is seeking assurances over the amount of game time he can expect in the coming months as he mulls over whether a departure would be the best option for his career.

GMS sources have been informed that McAtee is waiting to discover whether he is on track to be rewarded with first-team opportunities by Guardiola, while he may look to enter talks over embarking on a fresh challenge - potentially on loan - if it becomes clear that he is facing an uphill battle at the Etihad Stadium.

James McAtee's statistics from youth level through to the first-team at Manchester City Under-18 Under-19 Under-21 First-team Appearances 34 3 52 10 Goals 15 4 27 0 Assists 9 1 19 0 Yellow cards 5 1 5 1 Sent off 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 01/10/2024

The Sky Blues' academy graduate will enter the final 18 months of his £15,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, but the reigning Premier League champions have been keen to negotiate fresh terms ahead of suitors growing in confidence that he can be signed for a cut-price fee.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic wanted to acquire McAtee during the summer, GMS sources have learned, but they were left frustrated in their pursuit as he wanted to stay with Manchester City and fight for a place in Guardiola's plans after there were initially signs that he would get a chance to stake a claim for regular action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McAtee boasted 90 per cent pass accuracy and registered one shot when he started Manchester City's Carabao Cup win over Watford last month

McAtee Bids Snubbed Due to Palmer Success

Champions did not want to run risk of making mistake by cashing in

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City opted to hold onto McAtee instead of cashing in during the summer because they did not want to run the risk of finding themselves in a similar situation to when they allowed fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer to join Chelsea and go on to be a major success in his new surroundings.

The winger has got his name on the scoresheet 31 times in 53 appearances for the west Londoners, with him bagging four goals in their win over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, leading to the Sky Blues having some regrets over their decision to sanction his departure last year.

Having seen Manchester City refuse to give him the opportunity to move onto pastures new a matter of weeks ago, GMS sources understand that McAtee has remained confident and hopeful that he will get more chances to impress for his boyhood club between now and the end of the year.

But the England under-21 international is keeping his options open as preparations are made for the January transfer window, and GMS sources recently revealed that Premier League rivals have been keeping tabs on his situation in anticipation of him potentially being deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

