Manchester City star James McAtee is expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the remainder of the campaign despite being in line to hold fresh discussions with boss Pep Guardiola to get an understanding of his future game time prospects, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain is on course to continue leading the Sky Blues' recruitment drive and have a significant say on who is sold during the January transfer window as he prepares to make his own exit at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Sporting's Hugo Viana.

But, having seen Guardiola commit his immediate future to Manchester City by agreeing a one-year contract extension which includes an option of an additional 12 months, McAtee is eager to have conversations to discover if he features in the Spanish tactician's plans and is poised to secure first-team opportunities.

McAtee Expected to Stay Until End of Season

Attacking midfielder poised to have conversations with Guardiola

McAtee is on course to hold further talks over his involvement in the Manchester City squad ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year, according to GMS sources, but he is still expected to remain in his current surroundings until the end of the season.

The Sky Blues are not under pressure to cash in as they prepare for the possibility of suitors testing their resolve as their academy graduate still has more than one-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £15,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium.

Although GMS sources have been informed that the nature of McAtee's discussions with Guardiola and other key figures could result in his stance over a mid-season move changing, there remains confidence that he will stay among the reigning Premier League champions' options beyond January even though West Ham United and Fulham are circling.

Offers in the region of £20million could be entertained for the attacking midfielder after he has struggled to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet after building experience with Sheffield United in each of the last two campaigns, but the Sky Blues are not actively looking to offload him.

There is only a slim chance of McAtee joining domestic rivals West Ham during the early stages of 2025 due to the east Londoners having limited funds, GMS sources have learned, while it is a similar story with Fulham as head coach Marco Silva already has an array of playmakers at his disposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McAtee has boasted 100 per cent pass accuracy in Manchester City's own half during the early stages of the Champions League this season

McAtee Would Seek Assurances Before Exit

Sky Blues academy graduate gaining overseas interest

GMS sources have been told that McAtee will only walk away from Manchester City in January if an enticing offer which is deemed too good to turn down is put on the table and he is also given assurances that he will be handed significantly more game time in his new surroundings.

Although the 22-year-old has enjoyed opportunities to stake a claim for a regular starting berth in cup competitions, with the first goal of his Sky Blues career coming during the Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava last month, he has been restricted to just one minute of Premier League action since the campaign got underway.

It has resulted in there remaining some question marks over McAtee's future at a time when a host of Premier League counterparts are threatening to make a move, while GMS sources understand that some overseas admirers are beginning to take notice of his situation at Manchester City as well.

Related Exclusive: £55m Star 'Edging Closer to Starting Berth' at Man City Manchester City creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has made strong progress with his fitness during the international break

GMS sources recently revealed that McAtee is determined to discover whether he is heavily involved in Guardiola's short-term plans ahead of considering a departure from the Etihad Stadium, and an update on his situation is on track to come soon as he prepares to enter a fresh round of discussions.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/11/2024