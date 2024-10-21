Manchester City star John Stones is on course to be rewarded with an extended contract in the aftermath of grabbing a last-gasp winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend as plans have been put in place to tie him down to fresh terms at the Etihad Stadium before the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The centre-back grabbed his second goal of the campaign at Molineux, with both efforts coming in stoppage time, allowing the Sky Blues to keep their push for a fifth consecutive Premier League title on track and ensure that Pep Guardiola's side did not drop points for the third time this term.

Although director of football Txiki Begiristain is in line to leave Manchester City at the end of the campaign, when he will be replaced by Sporting's Hugo Viana, he is preparing to open discussions with Stones and his representatives over a new deal after playing a key role in recent results.

Stones On Course to Extend Sky Blues Career

Champions want to reach agreement before end of season

Stones is expected to land an extended contract at Manchester City in the coming months, according to GMS sources, and the reigning Premier League champions have set themselves a target of persuading him to sign on the dotted line before the campaign reaches its climax in May.

The England international entered the final two years of his £250,000-per-week agreement during the summer, and there is an awareness that admirers could sniff an opportunity to lure him away from the Sky Blues for a cut-price fee if he does not commit his long-term future to his current employers.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City will open talks with Stones over fresh terms in the upcoming weeks, before Begiristain's role of overseeing negotiations becomes Viana's remit, and there is determination to keep him on board despite competing with the likes of Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji for a regular starting berth.

John Stones' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji John Stones Ruben Dias Manuel Akanji Pass completion percentage 87.8 93.7 94.6 Clearances 3.53 2.95 2.99 Tackles 1.18 0.82 0.75 Interceptions 0.59 1.48 0.45 Blocks 0.59 0.66 0.60 Goals 0.59 0.00 0.00 Statistics correct as of 21/10/2024

The 30-year-old became the second-most expensive defender in the world when the Sky Blues forked out £47.5million in order to tempt Everton into sanctioning the move in August 2016, and he has gone on to become a trusted figure during a trophy-laden era at the Etihad Stadium.

Although Stones has been forced to contend with injury problems during his time at Manchester City, with him missing more than 100 matches due to various issues since getting his senior career underway, key figures behind the scenes remain adamant that he is in their future plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Stones is the fifth-highest earner at Manchester City, with Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva being the only teammates on more lucrative contracts

Stones Remains Crucial Part of Future Plans

Guardiola wants to end possibility of admirers targeting centre-back

GMS sources have been told that Stones is still a crucial member of the Manchester City squad, resulting in there being an eagerness to ensure he is tied down to a new contract before the end of the season instead of running the risk of admirers attempting to lure him away in upcoming transfer windows.

The former Barnsley man took his tally to 264 appearances in a Sky Blues shirt during the comeback win at Wolves, with him chalking up 18 goals and a further seven assists along the way, and he has remained at the forefront of Guardiola's plans as he seeks more silverware after already winning the Community Shield this campaign.

Stones was recently ranked in the top three central defenders currently in the Premier League by GMS, and Manchester City director of football Begiristain is poised to prioritise reaching an agreement over a new contract before he walks away from his key role behind the scenes at the Etihad Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Capology