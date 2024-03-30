Highlights Manchester City are expected to overcome Liverpool in the battle to acquire Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in the summer.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola has pinpointed the Germany international as a key target despite facing further competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Kimmich has been mulling over whether to join Manchester City for a prolonged period.

Although the reigning Premier League champions have reached the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup after spending more than £200million on reinforcements last summer, while they are firmly in the race to retain their top flight crown, plans are already being put in place for next season.

Bayern are preparing to part company with head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign, having seen Bayer Leverkusen move to within touching distance of being crowned the Bundesliga champions, and Manchester City are looking to profit from an uncertain period in Bavaria.

Sky Blues Emerge as Frontrunners to Acquire Kimmich

Manchester City have moved into pole position to land Kimmich ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, according to Spanish sources, after Guardiola has identified him as a key target who is capable of making his side even more formidable in the middle of the park heading into next season.

The report suggests that the Sky Blues are facing stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for the Germany international, who has made close to 380 appearances during a trophy-laden spell with his current employers, and he has stopped short of making a final decision on his future.

It is understood that Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Manchester City in being keen to lure Kimmich to the Premier League for the first time in his career, having been alerted to Bayern being willing to cash in if a suitable offer is put on the table by one of his suitors, and statistics highlight that he has been posting better figures than Rodri in various departments this season.

Joshua Kimmich's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Rodri Joshua Kimmich Rodri Percentage of dribblers tackled 60.0 54.2 Crosses 7.93 0.33 Key passes 3.14 1.45 Passes into the penalty area 2.01 1.91 Blocks 1.30 1.04 Statistics correct as of 27/03/2024

Bayern are open to offloading Kimmich as he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his Allianz Arena contract, which allows him to pocket more than £320,000-per-week, and they do not want to run the risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur contemplated heading to the negotiating table for the 29-year-old during the final stages of the winter transfer window, but they opted against testing the reigning Bundesliga champions' resolve with a formal offer when it became clear that they were seeking £60million.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City would be in line to beat Tottenham to Kimmich's signature as Guardiola is confident that he fits perfectly into his preferred system, while he would prefer to embark on a fresh challenge at the Etihad Stadium instead of in north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Kimmich made 36 appearances during Pep Guardiola's reign at Bayern Munich, registering two assists along the way, while he was only on the pitch for one defeat in that time

Dean Jones - Guardiola Influence Likely to be Crucial Factor in Kimmich Decision

Jones is confident that Kimmich would choose to join Manchester City instead of fellow admirers Liverpool if he is given the option during the summer as he would be eager to work under Guardiola for the second time in his career and has already shown that he would be able to adjust to the Spanish tactician's demands.

The reputable journalist feels that the Sky Blues are in the driving seat to acquire the versatile central midfielder thanks to their Premier League rivals being left in limbo due to Jurgen Klopp being set to leave the Anfield dugout at the end of the season, while interest from the Etihad Stadium may have turned his head.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion. "The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up. "With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play. "I also have a feeling that he has had Manchester City in his head for a while now. Their interest is well established, and he knows that."

Haaland Wanted by Barcelona Amid Discussions Involving Agent

Erling Haaland has been pinpointed as a leading target for Barcelona after they have planned an attempt to land him next year, according to Spanish sources, and the Manchester City striker's agent Rafaela Pimenta held discussions with the reigning La Liga champions' sporting director Deco last month.

The report suggests that the Norway international, who has found the back of the net 29 times in all competitions this season, was previously keen to join the Catalan giants after being involved in talks with head coach Xavi during his spell on Borussia Dortmund's books, and the door has remained open for an eventual switch.

Haaland, who was recently ranked as the best striker in world football by GIVEMESPORT thanks to his efficiency in front of goal, could be the centre of attention when the transfer window reopens for business as he looks to spearhead Manchester City to further silverware.

