The reigning Premier League champions are open to offloading the England international after he has failed to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Phillips is in line to embark on a fresh challenge.

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips is edging towards bringing the curtain down on his Etihad Stadium career, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT the outcast's future 'is coming to a head' ahead of the January transfer window for a key reason.

Although the Sky Blues forked out a considerable sum in order to land the England international last year, with him joining in a deal worth up to £45million from boyhood club Leeds United, he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans.

It has led to speculation that Phillips, who has been restricted to just 318 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, could embark on a fresh challenge in a bid to reignite his career at the turn of the year.

Newcastle eager to win race for Phillips

Newcastle United are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit of Phillips and are confident of tying up a loan deal during the early stages of next month, according to the Telegraph, after he has been pinpointed as a priority target by Magpies chief Eddie Howe.

The report suggests the Tyneside giants are eager to open discussions with Manchester City and the defensive midfielder, who still has more than four-and-a-half years remaining on his £150,000-per-week contract, as soon as possible after it has emerged that offers will be entertained.

Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City career in numbers Appearances 31 Starts 6 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 28/12/2023

In a major boost for Newcastle, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips is very keen on sealing a switch to St James' Park despite having numerous options available to him ahead of the fast-approaching January window.

But they are facing stiff competition from Juventus as it is understood that the Serie A heavyweights have already held initial talks with Manchester City over a loan deal which includes an option to make the agreement permanent, but the 28-year-old's current employers want the long-term agreement to become mandatory.

Phillips' difficulties in securing regular game time under Guardiola's tutelage have resulted in widespread interest, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund also lodging enquiries over his availability before the winter window opens for business in a matter of days.

Manchester City are seeking a hefty loan fee and for the winning bidder to pay the entirety of the out-of-favour Yorkshireman's salary after informing Everton that they would need to stump up the cash ahead of the summer deadline on September 1.

Sheth believes the writing is on the wall for Phillips, and Guardiola's public apology for failing to hand him a Premier League start this season emphasises that he needs to move onto pastures new if he wants to reignite his career.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Manchester City's No.4 is keen to secure more opportunities to impress England boss Gareth Southgate as he looks to rubber-stamp his spot on the plane to Germany for the fast-approaching Euro 2024.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"We have talked about this for the last couple of windows, and he ends up staying there the whole time. We saw that interview with Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, where he was almost saying sorry to Kalvin Phillips because he can't seem to fit him into that team. "When there have been injuries and suspensions, he is still not getting a look in. I think it is coming to a head in this window, simply because Kalvin Phillips will want to play with six months to go until Euro 2024. He will desperately want to be part of that squad."

Echeverri in line to become Man City's first January signing

Manchester City have agreed a £21.7million deal to sign River Plate attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri, according to The Guardian, but he will spend the next year on loan with the South American giants before eventually heading to the Etihad Stadium.

The report suggests the Sky Blues are on the brink of beating Barcelona to the 17-year-old's signature after he was put on the market following his decision not to pen a contract extension just six appearances into his senior club career.

It is understood that Manchester City have succeeded in finding a compromise with River Plate after holding formal talks in recent days, but they have also been facing competition from a Premier League rival for Echeverri's signature.

That is because Chelsea have been looking to acquire the Argentina under-17 international before sending him on loan to French outfit Strasbourg in a bid to continue his development and build experience ahead of returning to Stamford Bridge.

But Manchester City appear to have won the race for Echeverri and are on the cusp of raiding River Plate for the second time in less than two years, having also lured Julian Alvarez away from Estadio Mas Monumental in a £14million deal.