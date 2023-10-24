Highlights Kalvin Phillips is preparing to make a decision over whether to quit Manchester City during the January transfer window.

The defensive midfielder has failed to break into the forefront of Pep Guardiola's plans since his £45million arrival from Leeds United.

Phillips' situation has resulted in a number of clubs competing in the Premier League and overseas taking an interest.

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips 'has got a big decision to make' on his future, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT when the England international will come to a resolution over whether to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

Although the defensive midfielder joined the Citizens in a £45million deal from boyhood club Leeds United less than 18 months ago, he was restricted to a limited role as Pep Guardiola's side celebrated a memorable treble by clinching the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies last season.

Phillips was only handed 593 minutes of action in all competitions, and speculation is rife over whether he has a long-term future with his current employers after struggling to break into Manchester City's best XI in the current campaign.

Phillips edging towards Man City exit

It is increasingly likely that Phillips will move onto pastures new when the January window opens for business, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Manchester City and the 27-year-old agreeing a change of scenery may be needed to reignite his career.

The Italian journalist suggests the reigning Premier League champions' No.4, who headed to the Etihad Stadium after making 234 appearances in a Leeds shirt, has set his sights on becoming a regular starter elsewhere as he looks to nail down a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

But it appears that Phillips has a host of options if he commits to leaving Manchester City as Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is understood to be an admirer, while a loan to Bayern Munich has been mooted and Liverpool has emerged as an alternative destination.

He is also being courted by Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Everton after opting against sealing an exit when Guardiola was initially willing to cash in during the summer window.

How Kalvin Phillips compares to his Manchester City teammates based on statistical averages in the Premier League this season Clearances 9th Pass success percentage 10th Interceptions =10th Tackles 14th Average match rating 20th All statistics according to WhoScored

Aston Villa were in the hunt for Phillips' signature before the campaign got underway, and the Midlands outfit may look to reignite their interest if it becomes clear that a deal is there to be done in the coming months.

But a move away from Manchester City is not a foregone conclusion at this stage as respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the midfield enforcer remains keen to fight for a place in Guardiola's future plans.

The Citizens are also in a strong negotiating position as Phillips still has just shy of five years remaining on his contract, which is understood to be worth £150,000-per-week, meaning they have no reason to lower their demands when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year.

Jones understands that Phillips is continuing to mull over what would be the best decision for his career as he is aware that it is unlikely he will ever be part of such a talented squad if he opts to leave Manchester City.

The reputable journalist believes Phillips is prepared to bide his time before reaching a conclusion over whether to embark on a fresh challenge, with him being unlikely to come to a resolution until a matter of days before the transfer window reopens.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think, for the player himself, he has got a big decision to make when we get to January. He is going to try and wait until late into December before deciding whether he definitely wants to leave Manchester City. "He sees it as such a big decision to walk out on the most successful team in Europe at the moment. Obviously, the only way from there is down now."

Man City optimistic in bid to keep £100k-a-week star

Manchester City are confident that Julian Alvarez will not join Phillips in potentially heading through the exit door, according to Football Insider, despite being the subject of interest from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The report suggests both clubs were keen to sign the frontman before he penned a new five-year contract - which is understood to be worth £100,000-per-week - in March, but they have reignited their battle for his signature after an impressive start to the season.

Read more: Kalvin Phillips joining Everton rumours now 'hard to believe'

Alvarez has found the back of the net four times and racked up as many assists in his first nine outings of the Premier League campaign, while he has also made a telling impact in the Champions League, allowing him to break into double figures for goal contributions in all competitions.

The 2022 World Cup winner headed to Manchester City after a £14million deal was agreed with South American giants River Plate last year, and he has been among the star performers as Guardiola's charges chase more silverware this term.