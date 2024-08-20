Manchester City have set their sights on landing Ilkay Gundogan in the coming days as they aim to allow the Barcelona star to enjoy a homecoming to remember when the reigning Premier League champions host Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola has made just one addition to his squad since the transfer window reopened, with Savinho joining in a £30million switch after playing a pivotal role in Girona booking their place in the Champions League, but the Spanish tactician and director of football Txiki Begiristain are in the market for further reinforcements.

Julian Alvarez's £82million switch to Atletico Madrid has resulted in there being an injection of cash ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 deadline, and Manchester City have turned their attentions towards welcoming Gundogan back to familiar surroundings in the aftermath of beating Chelsea in their top flight opener last weekend.

Guardiola Pushing to Seal Gundogan Reunion

Midfielder could join ahead of clash with Ipswich on Saturday

Manchester City insiders have informed GMS sources that there is an increasing confidence that Gundogan will have completed a switch back to the Etihad Stadium ahead of facing newly-promoted Ipswich on Saturday, while Guardiola has indicated to the board that he wants to get the deal over the line.

The newly-retired Germany international is on a contract worth just shy of £310,000-per-week at Barcelona, and the Sky Blues have been presented with a window of opportunity to pounce as his current employers are eager to get him off the wage bill due to their ongoing financial issues.

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are keen to tie up a deal quickly after discussions accelerated on Monday night, and they are hopeful of securing his services on a free transfer as they aim to provide the likes of Mateo Kovacic with fresh competition for a regular starting berth.

Ilkay Gundogan's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Mateo Kovacic Ilkay Gundogan Mateo Kovacic Pass completion percentage 89.1 90.0 Shot-creating actions 3.83 3.28 Shots 2.03 1.21 Key passes 1.59 1.23 Shots on target 0.64 0.22 Goals 0.31 0.05 Statistics correct as of 20/08/2024

The midfielder made 304 appearances during his initial spell at the Etihad Stadium, and he would immediately become a key part of Guardiola's plans for the remainder of the campaign if he joins despite Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Newcastle United skipper Bruno Guimareas remaining on the Sky Blues' radar.

Early indications suggest that Gundogan is entertaining the possibility of returning to Manchester City as he has welcomed the interest, according to GMS sources, but he is keen to consider alternative options that were beginning to come into view before making a final decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilkay Gundogan got his name on the scoresheet 44 times over the course of 188 Premier League appearances in a Manchester City shirt, recording a further 16 assists along the way

Cancelo May Make Permanent Sky Blues Exit

Barcelona eye agreement for Portugal international before deadline

GMS sources have learned that La Liga heavyweights Barcelona retain an interest in Manchester City outcast Joao Cancelo after he spent last season on loan in Catalonia, and separate deals involving the Portugal international and Gundogan could open up ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next week.

Although there is unlikely to be scope for a high-profile swap deal to be negotiated, it is plausible that the duo will end up heading in opposite directions on a permanent basis as Guardiola and new Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick make final alterations to their respective squads in the coming days.

Cancelo, who was recently ranked among the top 11 Premier League big-names desperately needing to embark on a fresh challenge by GMS, appears to have no future at the Etihad Stadium thanks to tension behind the scenes and the likes of Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis being above him in the pecking order.

Manchester City succeeding in recapturing Gundogan would also result in the title-chasers not having to spend big on a high-profile signing in the middle of the park ahead of the deadline, with them being able to bridge the gap and splash the cash at the end of the current campaign instead.

