Highlights Kevin De Bruyne's chances of leaving Manchester City are rising slightly, with a big offer from the Saudi Pro League a possibility.

The 32-year-old's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2025, amid potential lucrative offers for the star midfielder.

The Sky Blues could propose a new deal to De Bruyne, and are looking for resolution before the summer to avoid the risk of him leaving for free next year.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's chances of leaving the Etihad Stadium during the 2024 summer transfer window are 'slightly rising', according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Sky Blues are looking to secure a back-to-back treble, after winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League during the 2022/23 season.

Head coach Pep Guardiola will already be looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window and will hope to keep his best players around for the 2024/25 campaign. De Bruyne has been an instrumental part in the Manchester-based outfit's recent successes but finds himself out of contract during the summer of 2025.

De Bruyne chances of Man City departure are 'slightly rising'

The Sky Blues' resolve will be 'tested' this summer

Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as a Manchester City legend since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium. The 32-year-old signed for the Sky Blues from VfL Wolfsburg during the 2015 summer transfer window, in a deal worth £54.5m.

Since then, De Bruyne has won five Premier League titles, a Champions League medal, as well as triumphs in the Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup, and Community Shield. Last season, the midfielder was part of a side that won a historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, the first time an English side has achieved such a feat since neighbours Manchester United in 1999.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Bruyne has played 371 games for Manchester City, scoring 98 goals and registering 166 assists.

However, GMS sources reveal that Man City's resolve over De Bruyne is 'going to be tested' this summer. The Belgium international's contract expires in the summer of 2024, which could force the Sky Blues into a predicament about whether to cash-in on his services or risk allowing him to leave for free 12 months later.

Our sources also understand that the chances of De Bruyne leaving have slightly increased. There is an expectation at the Etihad Stadium that he will have big money put in front of him from the Saudi Pro League. The Middle East-based division has been insistent on signing up the globe's biggest stars, including Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

An increase to De Bruyne's reported £400,000 per-week salary could prove to be too tempting for the former Chelsea star to turn down at this stage of his career. In November 2023, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that a potential De Bruyne exit must be taken seriously.

Kevin De Bruyne - stats compared to midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.32 99 Shots total 2.34 98 Assists 0.82 99 Exp. Assisted Goals 0.66 99 Shot-creating actions 6.26 99 Passes attempted 69.71 90 Progressive passes 8.34 96 Progressive carries 3.73 98 Touches (attacking penalty area) 4.04 98 Progressive passes received 9.86 99

Man City contract offer to De Bruyne is 'expected'

Pep Guardiola's side will want a resolution before the summer

GMS sources understand that Man City are expected to offer De Bruyne an extension to his current deal at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side are still in the Premier League title race as well as the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup, so they will want as little distraction as possible.

However, City will also be eager for some clarity and resolution to be reached ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. De Bruyne putting pen to paper before the market opens in June would do much to dispel fears of a potential departure to Saudi Arabia at the end of the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 04-04-24.