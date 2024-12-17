Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is increasingly likely to make his Etihad Stadium departure at the end of the campaign after showing a willingness to embark on a fresh challenge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Sky Blues managed to convince boss Pep Guardiola to pen a two-year contract extension last month, allowing the tactician to remain in charge for a decade, the reigning Premier League champions are at serious risk of seeing the Belgium international move onto pastures new instead of following suit.

Txiki Begiristain will lead further negotiations over fresh terms ahead of stepping down as Manchester City's director of football at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana, but tempting De Bruyne into signing on the dotted line could prove difficult as he has continued assessing his options.

De Bruyne's Agents Hold Talks with Admirers

San Diego FC have confirmed ambitions for first MLS season

De Bruyne holds an interest in a move to the MLS and his representatives have previously held talks over a potential move to San Diego FC, with his camp having been made aware of their plans and ambitions ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign. According to GMS sources, there is a growing expectation that he has entered his final months in a Manchester City shirt.

The creative midfielder's £400,000-per-week deal is due to expire in June, meaning the Sky Blues are in danger of seeing him depart as a free agent at the end of the season, and he will also have the opportunity to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side as soon as next month.

GMS sources based in California have been informed that San Diego FC have an interest in landing De Bruyne in 2025, in a move which would see him head to the MLS for the first time in his career amid Manchester City's inability to tie him down to fresh terms.

The 33-year-old has been instrumental in the Sky Blues' trophy-laden era since his arrival in a club-record move worth £55million from Wolfsburg in August 2015, but he has struggled to influence contests to the extent of being able to pull them out of their slump after working his way back to full fitness.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has been averaging a Premier League goal every 315 minutes this season

De Bruyne Not Set to Make January Departure

Possibility of winter switch being played down at Etihad Stadium

GMS sources have been told by Manchester City insiders that the possibility of De Bruyne leaving in January has been played down because of their lack of depth and quality in his preferred position, meaning he would be in line to miss the start of the MLS campaign if he did end up moving there.

San Diego FC have already shown ambition in the transfer market by agreeing a £9.5million deal to sign Hirving Lozano from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven, with him due to officially head to the United States at the turn of the year, but they are currently not on course to come to a similar agreement with the Sky Blues.

Manchester City's stance on allowing De Bruyne to leave could change if they succeed in signing two new midfielders during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, GMS sources understand, but a January exit is being deemed unlikely at this stage.

The former Chelsea man will have to take a significant pay cut if he makes a final decision to remain in his current surroundings, GMS sources recently revealed, and he will be given the opportunity to discuss potential terms when he sits down with Begiristain and other influential figures in the coming weeks.

