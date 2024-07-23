Highlights Manchester City creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is expected to stall on penning fresh terms if the proposal involves a wage reduction.

The Belgium international is not interested in lowering his demands after discovering the salary he would secure if he joined Al-Ittihad.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that De Bruyne will not be heading through the Etihad Stadium exit door despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City are facing up to the possibility of having serious difficulties convincing Kevin De Bruyne to sign a new contract as the Etihad Stadium favourite is unlikely to entertain accepting a pay cut after discovering the wages on offer if he completed a move to Al-Ittihad, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues made their first signing of the summer transfer window when they completed the £30.8million acquisition of Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes last week, but boss Pep Guardiola has been forced to contend with a battle to hold onto some of his key men ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Txiki Begiristain has been tasked with overseeing Manchester City's recruitment drive and internal negotiations for more than a decade, having been installed as their director of football in October 2012, but he could face challenges to persuade De Bruyne to commit his long-term future to the reigning Premier League champions.

Sky Blues Facing Pivotal Decision Over De Bruyne Negotiations

Champions do not usually offer same terms at this stage of career

Manchester City are facing a crucial decision over how to tie De Bruyne down to fresh terms as he is not on course to accept a contract which involves a pay reduction, according to GMS sources, having been made aware that he would be securing a lucrative deal if he joins Al-Ittihad.

The Belgium international has entered the final 12 months of his Etihad Stadium agreement, which allows him to pocket £400,000-per-week, and the Sky Blues are desperate to ensure that he will not walk away as a free agent at the end of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are happy to extend De Bruyne's contract, but he is currently the top earner in the Premier League, and it is not normal practice to offer a 33-year-old the same terms when they are planning to carefully manage his game time despite playing a pivotal role in winning silverware last term.

Kevin De Bruyne's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to the 2022/23 season 2023/24 2022/23 Shot-creating actions 7.35 6.54 Key passes 4.34 3.57 Shots 3.24 2.42 Shots on target 1.25 0.78 Assists 0.74 0.59 Goals 0.29 0.26 Statistics correct as of 23/07/2024

Guardiola has insisted that the creative midfielder will not be embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, resulting in Begiristain and other key members behind the scenes having to consider potential ways of persuading him to put pen-to-paper in his current surroundings.

De Bruyne has been aware of the terms on offer at Al-Ittihad despite falling short of holding formal discussions over a contract, and GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester City would hold out for £50million if the Saudi Pro League outfit opt to head to the negotiating table with a formal proposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has lifted silverware 18 times over the course of his spell at Manchester City

Guardiola Had Olmo Move on Standby Ahead of Possible Exit

Leipzig talisman was initially pinpointed as potential arrival

GMS sources have learned that Manchester City have had a move for RB Leipzig talisman Dani Olmo on standby as contingency plans were made ahead of De Bruyne potentially heading through the exit door, but Guardiola has confirmed that a summer departure is not on the cards.

The Sky Blues, who are going into the new campaign after winning four Premier League titles on the bounce, have been scouring the market due to being aware that they need to have a replacement lined up for whenever the former Chelsea man brings the curtain down on his Etihad Stadium career.

De Bruyne has found the back of the net 102 times and contributed a further 170 assists over the course of 382 appearances in a Manchester City shirt, and his productive form in the final third of the pitch has resulted in Guardiola being under no illusions over how difficult it will be to fill the void.

