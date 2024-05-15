Highlights Kevin De Bruyne is keen to embark on a fresh challenge in Major League Soccer if he brings the curtain down on his Manchester City career.

The Belgium international has pinpointed the United States as his preferred destination as he is not interested in cashing in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

MLS expansion side San Diego FC have set their sights on making De Bruyne a marquee signing ahead of their inaugural campaign.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne would be open to sealing a switch to Major League Soccer instead of the big-spending Saudi Pro League if his Etihad Stadium career comes to an end when the transfer window reopens for business in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues moved a step closer to making history when they beat Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, meaning a win over West Ham United on the final day of the campaign will result in them becoming the first side in history to win the English top flight title four terms in succession.

De Bruyne played a pivotal role in leaving north London with all three points as he grabbed his 18th assist of the season, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to have their destiny in their own hands as they seek another Premier League crown, but there are doubts over his long-term future with the reigning champions.

De Bruyne Wanted by New American Outfit San Diego

Talisman pinpointed as target ahead of inaugural season

De Bruyne is very interested in embarking on a fresh challenge in the MLS after he has worked his way onto San Diego FC's radar ahead of their inaugural season in 2025, according to GMS sources, while Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos and PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano are also on the expansion side's list of potential recruits.

It is understood that Manchester City's talisman, who is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £400,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, would prefer to test himself in the United States instead of taking advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia if he moves onto pastures new.

GMS sources have been informed that De Bruyne will have conversations over his immediate future with the Premier League table-toppers' hierarchy following the clash with West Ham this weekend, but there have been indications that San Diego FC want to acquire his services as they plan to go big in their recruitment drive.

Kevin De Bruyne's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Shot-creating actions 7.06 6.54 Key passes 4.29 3.57 Shots 3.02 2.42 Shots on target 1.11 0.78 Assists 0.79 0.59 Goals 0.32 0.26 Statistics correct as of 15/05/2024

The newly-founded California-based outfit have established a link with the Right to Dream Academy, meaning that the Belgium international would be in line to have some of the world's top emerging talent among his teammates if he heads to the Snapdragon Stadium for the next stage of his career.

Defensive midfielder Jeppe Tverskov and forward Marcus Ingvartsen joined San Diego FC from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland in March, allowing them to become the first outfield arrivals in the club's history, but GMS sources have been made aware that the hierarchy are keen to make De Bruyne a marquee signing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has registered the joint-second highest number of assists in the Premier League this season, with his tally of 10 only being bettered by Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins

De Bruyne Could be Handed Route to New York City FC

Belgium international joining Sky Blues' sister club not ruled out

GMS sources have been told that there is a possibility that a path could open up for De Bruyne to seal a switch to Manchester City's sister club New York City FC if it becomes clear that he is increasingly eager to head to the United States when he eventually walks away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old, who has been described as 'remarkable' by Guardiola, saw the opening half of the campaign blighted by a hamstring injury picked up during the season-opening win over Burnley, resulting in him failing to make another top flight appearance until a 3-2 victory at Newcastle on January 13.

GMS sources recently revealed that De Bruyne and teammate Bernardo Silva are expected to be the subject of formal proposals when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, resulting in Manchester City being desperate to bolster their midfield instead of potentially being left short if they choose to accept offers.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League