Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is showing interest in joining Major League Soccer newcomers San Diego FC next summer after it has become clear that he will have to take a significant pay cut in order to prolong his career at the Etihad Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues are playing catch-up in their pursuit of a fifth consecutive Premier League title as a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, which resulted in boss Pep Guardiola being forced to contend with a fourth loss on the spin for the first time in his managerial career, allowed Liverpool to pull clear at the summit.

Txiki Begiristain is continuing to lead contract and transfer negotiations ahead of walking away from Manchester City at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana as the reigning champions' director of football, but he is facing an uphill battle to tempt De Bruyne into agreeing fresh terms in the coming months.

De Bruyne Showing Interest in Switch to MLS

Midfielder increasingly likely to seal Etihad Stadium departure

De Bruyne has been very open to embarking on a fresh challenge with San Diego FC, according to GMS sources, meaning it is becoming an increasing possibility that he will quit Manchester City when his contract expires next summer instead of putting pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

The creative midfielder is poised to enter the final six months of his £400,000-per-week agreement at the turn of the year, leading to the Californian outfit sniffing an opportunity to pounce as they continue attempting to build their squad ahead of competing in their inaugural MLS campaign in 2025.

GMS sources have been informed that De Bruyne will only have the option of remaining in his current surroundings if he is prepared to accept a substantial drop in salary, while San Diego FC are serious about pursuing the Manchester City fan favourite as they seek another marquee signing after already landing Mexico international Hirving Lozano.

The 33-year-old has been at the Etihad Stadium since completing a £55million switch from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in August 2015, which resulted in him becoming the Sky Blues' most expensive acquisition of all-time, and he has gone on to lift silverware on more than 15 occasions during a memorable spell in the club's history.

De Bruyne is more likely than ever to seal his Manchester City exit, GMS sources recently revealed, as there is not a financially feasible contract renewal option and joining San Diego FC at the start of their MLS journey is seen as an attractive proposition at this stage of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has been averaging 1.5 shots per outing in the Champions League this season

San Diego FC Optimistic Over De Bruyne Deal

Belgium international has been involved in productive conversations

San Diego FC have been left optimistic that De Bruyne is seriously considering heading to Snapdragon Stadium for a fresh challenge after holding productive conversations, sources based in the United States have told GMS, heightening expectations that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

Ahead of getting their inaugural MLS campaign underway against Californian rivals LA Galaxy in February, head coach Mikey Varas has been working with members of the hierarchy to identify exciting recruits and build a squad capable of making an instant impact in the Western Conference.

De Bruyne is aware that he would secure a lucrative pay package if he chooses to join a Saudi Arabian side and there are also suggestions that Manchester City's sister club New York City FC would be in the mix for an agreement if he confirms his intentions to depart, but GMS sources understand that San Diego FC are leading the race.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/11/2024