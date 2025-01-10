Manchester City have moved to within touching distance of beating Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Abdukodir Khusanov as the Lens star is waiting to be given the green-light to complete a move to the Etihad Stadium after a fee has been agreed in principle, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having fallen adrift in the Premier League title race after only landing Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho in the summer, with the latter joining in a £30million switch, Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola has been desperate to beat the Magpies and Spurs to the central defender's services.

Txiki Begiristain is leading Manchester City's recruitment drive ahead of his departure at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football, and he is edging towards making Khusanov the title-holders' first acquisition of the winter transfer window despite Newcastle and Tottenham also showing interest.

Sky Blues Agree Fee in Principle for Khusanov

Uzbekistan international wants to seal Etihad Stadium switch

Manchester City have succeeded in negotiating a fee in principle worth in excess of £30million for Khusanov, according to GMS sources, and he has already made it clear that his preference is to head to the Etihad Stadium instead of linking up with fellow suitors Newcastle or Tottenham after agreeing personal terms.

The Sky Blues have conceded more Premier League goals than 16th-placed Everton this season, having been breached on 27 occasions in 20 encounters, which has led to Guardiola being determined to fight off competition from Magpies head coach Eddie Howe and Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou.

GMS sources have been informed that Khusanov is waiting for Lens to give him permission to travel to Manchester City to complete the switch, and he is expected to be unveiled as the reigning champions' first winter signing as they go in search of rediscovering the form which allowed them to win the Premier League title for four consecutive seasons.

Guardiola went into the market for the Uzbekistan international with an awareness that it would not be difficult to meet his personal demands as he is currently on a contract worth less than £2,500-per-week at Ligue 1 outfit Lens, but additional interest from Tyneside and north London threatened to complicate matters.

Manchester City's breakthrough has come as a particular blow for Newcastle as Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell have been eager to win the race for Khusanov, GMS sources have learned, while Tottenham opted to walk away due to deeming the price tag too high when they made enquiries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abdukodir Khusanov made six clearances and won three aerial duels during Lens' 2-2 draw with Auxerre in his last Ligue 1 outing

Lens Aim to Include Khusanov Sell-On Clause

Clubs negotiating finer details of winter deal for central defender

GMS sources have been told that the finer details of the deal are still being finalised as Lens are pushing for Manchester City to include a sell-on clause, which would allow the French side to profit if Khusanov goes on to seal another big-money switch after making a telling impact at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues ensured they would be ahead of the Magpies and Spurs in the queue for an agreement by opening discussions before the turn of the year after Guardiola approved the move, and there is confidence that a resolution will be found with time to spare ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Manchester City are adamant they have made a competitive offer after matching Lens' valuation for Khusanov, GMS sources understand, but it still needs to be determined whether they are prepared to add a sell-on clause to allow them to get the deal over the line in the coming days.

GMS sources recently revealed that almost half of the clubs in the Premier League have been sending scouts to watch the 20-year-old, with the Sky Blues being joined by Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers as the frontrunners to acquire his services this month.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/01/2025