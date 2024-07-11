Highlights Manchester City are in danger of being raided by the Saudi Pro League as Kyle Walker is on course to become the latest Premier League big-name wanted in the Middle East.

There is uncertainty over whether the England international is keen to remain at the Etihad Stadium heading into the new season.

Walker's Manchester City teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson are also on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Manchester City star Kyle Walker is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium and is poised to become the next member of the reigning Premier League champions' squad to be wanted by Saudi Arabia's big-spenders ahead of the new season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola was forced to contend with the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez taking advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East last year, with the latter sealing a £30million switch to Al-Ahli, and he is in danger of seeing more key men following in their footsteps.

Txiki Begiristain has been overseeing Manchester City's recruitment drive for more than a decade, having been installed as their director of football in October 2012, but departures also appear to be on the agenda ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

Walker Pinpointed as Potential Target by Big-Spenders

England international could look to embark on fresh challenge

Walker is in line to become the next Manchester City big-name to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League, according to GMS sources, as an opportunity to pounce has been detected due to there being uncertainty over whether he will remain with his current employers after competing at Euro 2024.

The right-back's hopes of winning international silverware have been kept alive thanks to England booking their place in Sunday's final against Spain, and he has played a pivotal role in the Three Lions' route to Berlin as he has failed to miss a single minute of the tournament after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

But GMS sources have been informed that there is doubt over whether Walker is keen to remain on Manchester City's books heading into the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, and his potential departure would result in academy graduate Rico Lewis being on course to secure more regular game time.

Kyle Walker's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Rico Lewis Kyle Walker Rico Lewis Pass completion percentage 88.5 91.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.7 42.9 Shot-creating actions 2.02 1.67 Tackles 1.24 1.11 Interceptions 0.88 0.44 Statistics correct as of 11/07/2024

Guardiola and members of the Sky Blues' hierarchy are aware that they are in danger of seeing the former Tottenham Hotspur man's value significantly decrease as he has entered the final two years of his £175,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, resulting in admirers mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

GMS sources have learned that Walker is firmly on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and they are desperate to persuade him to embark on a fresh challenge in the Middle East if he decides it is the perfect time to walk away from Manchester City after returning from international duty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker has made 301 appearances for Manchester City, lifting silverware 17 times along the way

De Bruyne and Ederson Also Linked with Summer Switch

Guardiola at risk of title-winning squad being raided

GMS sources have been told that Walker's teammate Kevin De Bruyne has also been made aware of a mouthwatering offer that could take him to the Middle East, but his preference is to remain with Manchester City and challenge for a fifth consecutive Premier League crown instead of heading through the exit door.

Although the Belgium international has admitted that a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia is tempting to take, he is currently leaning towards staying at the Etihad Stadium as he aims to bounce back from the frustration of his country being eliminated from Euro 2024 at the round of 16 stage.

Ederson could also take advantage of the opportunity to secure a significant pay rise as GMS sources recently revealed that the goalkeeper is weighing up whether to join Al-Nassr on a deal worth in the region of £500,000-per-week, but Manchester City are waiting for a formal bid to be made.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt