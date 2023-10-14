Highlights Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips is keen to prove his worth at the Etihad Stadium instead of heading onto pastures new.

The England international is being targeted by Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Everton ahead of the January transfer window.

Phillips has been restricted to just 167 minutes of action since the campaign got underway.

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips 'wants to fight for his place' at the Etihad Stadium after journalist Ben Jacobs has named a club the England international is unlikely to join.

Although the Citizens are going in pursuit of more glory - having completed a historic treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns last season - Phillips has struggled to win boss Pep Guardiola over.

Manchester City are increasingly likely to offload Phillips when the transfer window reopens in January, according to i News, after he was overlooked for a starting berth during first-choice defensive midfielder Rodri's recent suspension.

The report suggests the Leeds-born ace, who has been limited to just 167 minutes of action this season, is being courted by Newcastle United and Everton after opting against sealing an exit when his current employers were initially willing to sanction his departure during the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there are concerns over Phillips being able to secure regular game time if he remains at the Etihad Stadium as Rodri's importance to Manchester City has been emphasised by them losing to Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal in his absence.

The 27-year-old, who will have his sights set on bagging a place in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad after being called up for the current international break despite his lack of involvement at club level, has found it difficult to break into the forefront of Guardiola's plans since his arrival from Leeds United.

Phillips left his boyhood club in a deal worth up to £45million last year and, although he has got his hands on four trophies following the switch, he has only made 26 appearances in a Manchester City shirt.

Jacobs understands that Phillips is desperate to remain at Manchester City, instead of embarking on a new challenge, and a romantic return to Leeds is unlikely to be on the cards next summer.

The respected journalist feels the Whites' academy graduate's price tag and salary package will be difficult hurdles to overcome, while a lack of continental football being on offer at Elland Road is likely to be a deal-breaker if the Yorkshire side try their luck following a potential return to the Premier League.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Those close to the player are still saying that he wants to fight for his place at Manchester City. Leeds would not even necessarily have the budget to sign Phillips back unless Manchester City were prepared to do some kind of loan deal. "I think that people will always make links with an out-of-favour player and their old club. We got this with Harry Maguire to an extent, where there was a period when some were saying a Leicester City return might be possible, and it wasn't. "Very rarely do you see a player, especially someone like Phillips with his age and profile, go back in this context because there are just too many variables ranging from Leeds' lack of European football - should they return to the Premier League - to the fee itself. "On top of that, as a newly-promoted side, if we're talking hypothetically, you could go down the next season. Where would that leave Phillips, his game time and England chances because he may have to find another club?"

Will Man City push to sell Phillips in January?

Manchester City are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Phillips' £150,000-per-week contract still having just shy of five years to run, according to Capology, but they showed a willingness to sell him a matter of months ago and the writing appears to be on the wall.

The defensive midfielder has been deprived of a Premier League start since May - on the final day of the 2022/23 domestic campaign - and it is difficult to argue that he should be ahead of Rodri in the pecking order as statistics highlight that the Spain international is deservedly viewed as a key cog in Guardiola's side.

Kalvin Phillips and Rodri's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout their careers Kalvin Phillips Rodri Tackles won 1.47 1.66 Passes completed 49.7 76.8 Pass completion percentage 80.2 91.3 Goals 0.07 0.10 Assists 0.06 0.09 Shots 0.74 1.14 All statistics according to FBref

Although Phillips was unfortunate to miss 18 matches due to a shoulder injury last season, Manchester City will still be keen to get him off the wage bill, particularly after he has already been the subject of interest despite the reopening of the transfer window being months away.

It appears that Guardiola has wasted no time in identifying a potential replacement as the Citizens' long-term interest in Joshua Kimmich is refusing to go away, and they could make a move for the Bayern Munich man in 2024.

The Germany international has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Allianz Arena - with being crowned a Bundesliga champion eight times and clinching the Champions League crown among his accolades - and would head to Manchester City with a vast amount of experience.

Kimmich has made 358 appearances in a Bayern shirt, chalking up 139 goal contributions along the way, and is due to enter the final 18 months of his £298,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year.