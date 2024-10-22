Manchester City are refusing to rule out the possibility of cashing in on Matheus Nunes at the end of the season despite being in line to secure an opportunity to work his way into the forefront of boss Pep Guardiola's plans when Sparta Prague and Southampton head to the Etihad Stadium this week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Fresh from winning their fourth Premier League title on the spin, the Sky Blues bolstered their midfield options during the summer transfer window as Ilkay Gundogan sealed his return from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona by penning a one-year contract which allows him to pocket £230,000-per-week.

The German's arrival has pushed Nunes further down the pecking order and Manchester City, who will see Hugo Viana take over from Txiki Begiristain as their director of football in the summer, are contemplating the possibility of sanctioning his departure if he is unable to take advantage of the chance to prove he deserves regular game time.

Nunes Set for Chances to Impress This Week

26-year-old to feature against Sparta Prague and Southampton

Nunes is on course to be handed an increased amount of action when Manchester City face Sparta Prague in the Champions League and entertain Premier League strugglers Southampton this week, according to GMS sources, but there remains a good chance of him being sold in the summer if he does not make a telling impact during the rest of the season.

The Sky Blues forked out £53million in order to tempt Wolverhampton Wanderers into offloading the Portugal international last year, but he has been forced to spend lengthy spells on the bench after struggling to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet since embarking on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that Nunes is determined to make the grade at Manchester City, resulting in him telling key decision-makers behind the scenes that he is dedicated to working hard to make it into Guardiola's preferred starting line-up, but his current employers are still entertaining sanctioning his departure within the next 12 months.

Matheus Nunes' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Ilkay Gundogan Matheus Nunes Ilkay Gundogan Pass completion percentage 81.1 89.0 Tackles 2.18 1.13 Clearances 1.24 0.60 Key passes 1.08 1.63 Shots 1.05 2.03 Shots on target 0.35 0.63 Statistics correct as of 22/10/2024

The 26-year-old has been limited to just 232 minutes of action in all competitions and is still searching for his first Premier League start this season, but he is in line to be heavily involved when the Sky Blues face Sparta Prague and Southampton on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

Nunes is expected to be handed a chance to win a place in Manchester City's midfield as Guardiola continues getting to grips with being unable to call upon the injured Rodri, GMS sources have learned, but he needs to prove he was a shrewd investment between now and Christmas if he wants to convince the hierarchy that they should not entertain offers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Nunes' restricted game time has resulted in him only making 19 passes over the course of his five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season

Sky Blues May Make January Midfield Swoop

Guardiola wants to improve options in middle of park

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are still willing to contemplate making a January signing to improve their options in the middle of the park, but Nunes has been handed a lifeline to ignite his Etihad Stadium career as he is being seen as a solution to their midfield conundrum over the next two months.

The Sky Blues are without Rodri for the remainder of the season due to being forced to undergo surgery after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the stalemate with Arsenal last month, resulting in the reigning champions weighing up whether to dive into the transfer market for a fresh face.

Nunes was not interested in taking advantage of the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League when he was eyed as a target during the final stages of the summer transfer window, GMS sources understand, and the upcoming fixtures could be crucial as he aims to convince Manchester City that he deserves further opportunities.

GMS sources recently revealed that the former Sporting central midfielder made it clear that he was desperate to become a pivotal component of Guardiola's plans instead of moving onto pastures new before the August deadline, but he is running out of time to persuade the Sky Blues to keep him on board for the long-term.

