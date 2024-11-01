Manchester City star Matheus Nunes has given himself a platform to build a career at the Etihad Stadium after he has earned the trust of boss Pep Guardiola and elevated his status within the squad thanks to his productive performances during an injury crisis, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been forced to contend with extensive spells out of the starting line-up since his £53million arrival from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers last year, the Portugal international has profited from the likes of Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne being on the treatment table in recent weeks.

Nunes got his name on the scoresheet for the third time this season during Manchester City's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, while he has also racked up a further four assists over the course of 11 appearances as he looks to stake a claim for regular game time.

Nunes Pleasing Guardiola with Performances

Portugal international has shown versatility on left flank

Nunes' professionalism and performance levels since coming back into the fray have elevated his status within the Manchester City squad, according to GMS sources, and he has the full support of Guardiola after highlighting that he is able to carry out instructions despite being deployed away from his preferred position.

The central midfielder, who was made to settle for just 654 minutes of Premier League action during his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, has been forced to show his versatility in the early stages of the season as he has been utilised on the left-hand side of the Sky Blues' attack.

GMS sources have been informed that Guardiola is pleased with the way Nunes has stepped up to the plate during a spell where the Spanish tactician has been unable to call upon a host of big-names due to injury issues, while the way in which he has taken his chance has given him a platform to stake a claim for a long-term future at Manchester City.

Matheus Nunes' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Jack Grealish Matheus Nunes Jack Grealish Pass completion percentage 86.2 85.1 Shot-creating actions 6.15 6.84 Crosses 5.38 3.42 Key passes 2.31 3.95 Shots 2.31 1.84 Assists 1.54 0.26 Statistics correct as of 01/11/2024

The 26-year-old emerged as a loan target for Atletico Madrid during the final stages of the summer transfer window, but a move to the La Liga heavyweights failed to materialise and he has been desperate to prove his worth in his current surroundings ahead of the suitors potentially being able to test the Sky Blues' resolve in January.

It remains unclear where Nunes' full-time position in the side will be when his teammates are fully fit, GMS sources have learned, but he has caught Guardiola's eye and given him further food for thought after highlighting that he is capable of putting in consistent performances away from the heart of the midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Nunes registered two shots and as many key passes during his goalscoring performance against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek

Current Spell Key in Deciding Future of Nunes

Decision-makers have contemplated selling midfielder

GMS sources have been told that Nunes' current spell in the starting line-up will define whether Manchester City look to keep him on board beyond the end of the season as the hierarchy were initially contemplating cashing in after he had struggled to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet following his big-money move.

Although the Sky Blues are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the former Sporting man being on a contract which still has just shy of four years remaining - and allows him to pocket £130,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium - allowing him to embark on a fresh challenge has been considered behind the scenes.

Related Exclusive: Man City 'Boosted' in Hopes of £63m Star Signing New Deal Manchester City are eager to tie Rodri down to a new contract after winning the Ballon d'Or

It had been determined that there was a good chance of Nunes being sold in the summer if he did not make a telling impact when he was given the nod to start against the likes of Sparta Prague, Southampton and Tottenham, GMS sources recently revealed, but he went on to grab goal contributions in each of those outings.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored