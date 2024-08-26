Manchester City star Matheus Nunes is not entertaining the possibility of sealing his Etihad Stadium departure before the fast-approaching transfer deadline and has told boss Pep Guardiola that he is determined to fight for his place at the forefront of the tactician's plans, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Julian Alvarez's £82million move to Atletico Madrid highlighted that the Sky Blues are willing to offload key members of their Premier League title-winning squad, and director of football Txiki Begiristain could oversee further exits ahead of the summer window slamming shut later this week.

Ilkay Gundogan completed his return to Manchester City from Barcelona ahead of their win over Ipswich Town last weekend, resulting in the German becoming the second arrival after Savinho joined in a £30million switch, but there is still time for more business to be done behind the scenes.

Nunes Determined to Remain with Sky Blues

Midfielder has already shunned opportunity to head to Saudi Arabia

Nunes has insisted that he is not interested in walking away from Manchester City in the coming days, according to GMS sources, and discussions over his future resulted in him making it clear that he is desperate to battle to become a pivotal component of Guardiola's plans instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

The Sky Blues forked out £53million when they signed the central midfielder from top flight rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers close to 12 months ago, but he has struggled to secure regular game time due to coming up against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic in a tussle for a regular starting berth.

Although Gundogan's arrival has resulted in there being even more competition for a role in the middle of the park, GMS sources have been informed that Nunes does not want to give up on his ambitious dream of becoming a key man at Manchester City and has already shunned an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Matheus Nunes' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Ilkay Gundogan Matheus Nunes Ilkay Gundogan Pass completion percentage 81.0 89.1 Shot-creating actions 2.34 3.83 Tackles 2.17 1.14 Clearances 1.20 0.57 Blocks 1.14 0.64 Key passes 1.06 1.59 Statistics correct as of 26/08/2024

The 25-year-old has been described as 'one of the best players in the world' by Guardiola, emphasising that he is admired by the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach, but there has been uncertainty over his long-term future after being limited to one minute of Premier League action so far this season.

GMS sources have learned it is anticipated that Nunes will be the subject of more interest in the coming days, with clubs attempting to make last-minute alterations to their respective squads, but he is fully focused on being a success at the Etihad Stadium and working his way up the pecking order.

Guardiola Refuses to Force Nunes Out of Club

Champions need Portugal international to thrive after spending big

GMS sources have been told that Guardiola is not looking to force Nunes out of Manchester City, but the reigning champions are aware that they spent a lot of money on acquiring his services and need him to quickly prove why he was coveted or be put on the market in an attempt to recoup a significant fee.

The Portugal international still has four years remaining on his £130,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, meaning that the Sky Blues are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the August 30 deadline and he is not under pressure to quit if an attractive offer is forthcoming.

A fresh approach from Saudi Arabia surfacing in September cannot be ruled out, GMS sources understand, as clubs in the Middle Eastern nation have more time to continue their recruitment drive and Nunes was initially seen as a member of the squad that Manchester City would be open to offloading.

The former Sporting technician is not the only Sky Blues man who has the potential to be handed an exit route in the coming days as GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola is braced for James McAtee bids, and Celtic are among the interested parties contemplating whether to up the ante in their pursuit.

