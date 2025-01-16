Manchester City star James McAtee is poised to be handed the opportunity to swap the Etihad Stadium for Bundesliga outfit Mainz after deciding he is prepared to seal an overseas move ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen his side fall adrift in their bid for a fifth consecutive Premier League title, Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola has moved to within touching distance of making central defender Abdukodir Khusanov his first signing of the winter transfer window after agreeing a £33.5million deal with Lens.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach is also open to sanctioning mid-season departures and is working closely with Txiki Begiristain as the director of football oversees negotiations for the final time ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana at the end of the season.

Mainz Set Sights on Winning Race for McAtee

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also monitoring midfielder

McAtee has put suitors on red alert after showing an interest in heading abroad if he leaves Manchester City in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, and Mainz are set to make an intriguing offer as they attempt to beat domestic counterparts Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen to his signature.

The 22-year-old has been struggling for regular game time throughout the campaign, leading to the Sky Blues being prepared to listen to offers which are in excess of their £25million demands, and Germany has emerged as a potential landing spot ahead of the transfer window closing.

Dortmund and Leverkusen have been keeping tabs on McAtee's situation but, in a significant twist, GMS sources have been informed that Mainz are eager to win the race and are adamant he could be the difference as they mount a push for the Bundesliga's top four after seeing him bag a hat-trick in Manchester City's FA Cup win over Salford City last weekend.

The attacking midfielder has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket £15,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, and the reigning Premier League champions are aware that his value will decrease in the summer as he edges closer to the expiration of his deal.

Mainz are piecing together a proposal which includes what has been deemed very promising conditions, GMS sources have learned, and there is confidence that the offer fits with McAtee's trajectory as he aims to take his career to the next level after missing out on regular opportunities under Guardiola.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McAtee has been restricted to just 45 minutes of Premier League action this season, having made five substitute appearances in the competition

McAtee Unconvinced of Game Time Increase

Reigning champions open to cashing in if demands are met

GMS sources have been told it is possible that McAtee will head through the Manchester City exit door ahead of next month's deadline as he is unconvinced that his involvement will increase over the course of the season and his current employers are open to cashing in if their demands are met.

The Sky Blues turned down offers in the region of £30million for the England under-21 international during the summer, when the likes of Stuttgart were circling, but admirers are not prepared to match that figure at this stage as his lack of action has resulted in sides sniffing an opportunity to pounce.

West Ham United are among the Premier League outfits monitoring McAtee's situation, GMS sources understand, but the east Londoners will find it difficult to finance a move midway through the season as new head coach Graham Potter has been handed a restricted budget after succeeding Julen Lopetegui.

GMS sources recently revealed that interested parties have a growing belief that the former Sheffield United loanee can be recruited this month, but Manchester City are still waiting for a bid which comes close to their price tag, leaving him in limbo as the February 3 deadline approaches.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 16/01/2025