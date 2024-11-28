Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been keeping tabs on Rocco Reitz even though it will be difficult to lure the Borussia Monchengladbach star to the Etihad Stadium when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues were condemned to their heaviest home loss in any competition since February 2003 when they suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, and that setback was followed up by throwing away a three-goal lead to settle for a draw in their Champions League clash with Feyenoord on Tuesday.

A barren run of form has resulted in Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain devising plans to strengthen the squad during the early stages of 2025 as the latter will continue leading the recruitment drive ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana at the end of the campaign.

Sky Blues Facing Uphill Battle to Recruit Reitz

Midfielder will need to be persuaded to leave boyhood club

Manchester City are among a host of Premier League clubs to have looked at the possibility of signing Reitz, according to GMS sources, but it will be difficult to reach an agreement with Borussia Monchengladbach during the winter transfer window as they do not want to sanction his departure and he would need to be persuaded to leave his boyhood club.

The Sky Blues are aware that they will have no trouble meeting the central midfielder's salary demands as he is currently on a contract worth less than £12,000-per-week, but his emotional ties to the Bundesliga club and the fact his deal still has more than three-and-a-half years to run complicates matters.

GMS sources have been informed that Reitz has been hitting the radar of recruitment teams across the Premier League thanks to his consistent performances in a Borussia Monchengladbach shirt, and he has emerged as a potential target for Manchester City as Guardiola seeks ways to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

The 10-cap Germany under-21 international, who missed out on making his senior debut when he was named among the substitutes for a friendly against Ukraine in June, is viewed as a pivotal piece of the jigsaw in his current surroundings and there is an awareness that he would be difficult to replace midway through the season.

A handful of Premier League sides have been monitoring Reitz's progress closely after sending scouts to watch him in action, GMS sources have learned, and reigning champions Manchester City are among the admirers weighing up whether to test Borussia Monchengladbach's resolve due to being impressed with his reading of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rocco Reitz has boasted 82 per cent pass accuracy in the Bundesliga this season

Guardiola Assessing Reitz Amid Injury Issues

Rodri and Kovacic setbacks leaving champions short of options

GMS sources have been told it is too soon to be certain that Manchester City will actively pursue Reitz and lodge a bid in January, despite being left short of defensive protection during Rodri and Mateo Kovacic's respective spells on the treatment table, but he has been gaining comparisons to fellow countryman Michael Ballack.

The 22-year-old has been described by Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Gerardo Seoane as boasting 'aggressiveness' when attempting to regain possession, and his qualities on the ball have also resulted in him being likened to the former Chelsea man during the early stages of his career.

Reitz is being seen by a host of interested parties as an attractive prospect due to already thriving in the Bundesliga and showcasing that he has a high ceiling, GMS sources understand, but Manchester City are keeping their cards close to their chest ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola is at risk of falling behind in the race for Morten Hjulmand as arch-rivals Manchester United's hopes of winning the race for the Sporting captain's signature have increased thanks to the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's successor, but he is remaining in the market for a central midfielder.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/11/2024