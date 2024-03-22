Highlights Manchester City will find it difficult to convince one of Jack Grealish's suitors to meet their demands if he is put on the market in the summer.

The Sky Blues are contemplating whether to cash in on the England international after showing a lack of progress in the last 12 months.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Manchester City will have a reenergised Grealish on their hands if they show their full support instead of offloading him.

Manchester City 'need to persist' with Jack Grealish as they will struggle to persuade one of his suitors to meet their demands, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the England international 'will be motivated to bounce back' from a difficult spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues have pieced together a 13-match unbeaten run to remain in the hunt to retain the Premier League title, while Pep Guardiola's charges have also advanced to the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup after already winning the Club World Cup and Super Cup this season.

But Grealish has not been able to play a pivotal role in Manchester City's quest for multiple trophies as injuries and a lack of cutting edge in the final third of the pitch have resulted in him falling behind the likes of Jeremy Doku in the pecking order and being restricted to just 20 starts in all competitions.

Guardiola Concerned by Grealish's Lack of Progress

Manchester City could look to cash in on Grealish when the transfer window reopens as they have grown concerned by his lack of progress in the last 12 months, according to HITC, and his game time may diminish further due to plans being put in place to upgrade the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the winger is not being viewed as a guaranteed starter by Guardiola, despite the former Barcelona chief sanctioning his £100million arrival from boyhood club Aston Villa in August 2021, and the reigning Premier League champions are interested in luring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia away from Napoli.

Manuma Jugeli, the Georgian playmaker's agent, has admitted that a summer move will be on the cards if a suitable offer is lodged during the summer, and statistics highlight that he has been outperforming Grealish in various departments since the season got underway.

Jack Grealish's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this season Jack Grealish Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Shots 2.03 4.19 Passes into the final third 1.39 1.62 Shots on target 0.63 1.49 Goals 0.38 0.41 Expected goals 0.24 0.39 Assists 0.13 0.17 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

Although Arsenal are long-term admirers of Grealish, having registered an interest when he was still on Aston Villa's books, it has not become clear whether Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be eager to enter lengthy negotiations with fellow title-chasers in the coming months.

Manchester City are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the transfer window as the 28-year-old's £300,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, meaning they will not be under pressure to lower their demands if admirers come to the fore.

But Grealish has been ranked fourth in GIVEMESPORT's list of the Premier League's most disappointing talents this season, having only found the back of the net three times and registered a shot accuracy of 31 per cent, and his underwhelming performances could deter suitors from lodging a lucrative proposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish is eighth on the list of the most expensive signings in world football, with Enzo Fernandez being the only Premier League recruit to have been acquired for a higher initial figure

Dean Jones - Man City Will Not Regain £100m by Selling Grealish

Although Jones has doubts over whether Grealish has succeeded in truly fitting into Guardiola's preferred system and style of play since making the switch to Manchester City, there are concerns that his lack of form will result in there being limited interest in his services during the summer transfer window.

The respected journalist believes that the Sky Blues need to throw their support behind the 28-year-old after he has been forced to contend with injuries, and they could profit from sticking by him as he will be eager to recover from a campaign where he has failed to meet his usual standards.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Jack Grealish has always felt like a bit of a strange fit for Manchester City. He is obviously great when it comes to his talent but, in terms of personality and style of play, he has always felt a bit different. "He has not been playing recently, which will have been frustrating, and it does not totally surprise me that there is speculation about his future. But where does he go from there? "Manchester City spent a lot of money on him, and I cannot see them getting that back. Arsenal were genuinely interested at one stage, but I would not expect them to come back in unless, for some reason, he was allowed to leave at a reduced rate. "I think Manchester City will need to persist with him. He has got three years left on his contract and he will be motivated to bounce back from the struggles of this season to prove himself again."

Man City Eager to Land Guimaraes as Partner for Rodri

Manchester City have set their sights on landing Newcastle United defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Spanish sources, as Guardiola is keen to have a fresh option to play alongside Rodri in front of his backline by the time the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

The report suggests that the Sky Blues have already made contact with the Brazil international's entourage in a bid to discover whether he is interested in heading to the Etihad Stadium, having been on Tyneside since sealing a £40million switch from Lyon in January 2022, but they are keen to pay his £100million release clause in three stages instead of as a lump sum.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Guimaraes' head could be turned if one of his suitors succeed in matching his ambition and Newcastle miss out on qualifying for any European competitions despite competing in the Champions League earlier this season.

