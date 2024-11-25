Manchester City are not plotting to take advantage of a buyback clause which would result in Liam Delap heading back to the Etihad Stadium a matter of months after his switch to Premier League rivals Ipswich Town despite seeking fresh competition for Erling Haaland, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola is desperate to get his side's push for a fifth consecutive top flight title back on track after a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend resulted in them suffering their heaviest home loss in any competition since a 5-1 thumping against Arsenal in February 2003.

But Delap, who sealed his Manchester City departure by completing a move worth up to £20million to newly-promoted Ipswich in July, is not on course to head back to familiar surroundings when the fast-approaching winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Delap Not Set to be Handed Sky Blues Return

January move back to Etihad Stadium not in offing for striker

Manchester City are not interested in offering Delap a route back to the reigning Premier League champions midway through the campaign, according to GMS sources, even though they will have an opportunity to leave current employers Ipswich helpless if they make a significant U-turn.

The Sky Blues inserted a £30million buyback clause into the deal which took the striker to Portman Road during the summer, meaning they can enter negotiations over personal terms if they lodge a bid which meets that figure, while they also included a 20 per cent sell-on clause to ensure they will profit if he moves elsewhere.

But, in a major twist after Delap has enjoyed a productive start to his Ipswich career, GMS sources have been informed by Manchester City insiders that there is very little chance of Guardiola aiming to lure him back to the Etihad Stadium so soon after he headed through the exit door and a January switch is not currently on the cards.

The Tractor Boys are desperate for the Sky Blues to refrain from entering the market as they are in a strong negotiating position if alternative suitors head to the negotiating table thanks to the 21-year-old's £20,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2029.

Manchester City's stance will be welcomed at Chelsea as GMS sources have learned that the west Londoners are interested in acquiring Delap, but Ipswich are determined to fend off potential offers as there is an awareness that his firepower could be the difference in their battle for Premier League survival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has been averaging 1.7 shots per Premier League outing this season, with 0.9 being on target

Guardiola Entertaining Swoop for Kolo Muani

Frenchman has been struggling for game time at PSG

Although Delap is not on track to make a quickfire return to the Etihad Stadium, GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are continuing to keep tabs on Paris Saint-Germain frontman Randal Kolo Muani due to remaining open-minded about their options heading into the January transfer window.

The France international has been starved of regular action this season, with him being handed just 322 minutes of Ligue 1 action by head coach Luis Enrique, and the Sky Blues have refused to rule out the possibility of taking advantage by offering a route out of the Parc des Princes.

Despite not being eager to sign Delap midway through the season, GMS sources understand that Manchester City are on the hunt for good value options to provide Haaland with fresh competition after Julian Alvarez was allowed to join La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in August.

GMS sources recently revealed that there is a growing possibility of the title-chasers recruiting a centre forward in January, although they are not seeking a top-level marksman who is capable of making himself one of the first names on the team sheet due to being in line for lengthy spells on the bench.

