Manchester City are attempting to complete the deadline day signing of Porto star Nico Gonzalez after Etihad Stadium recruitment chiefs and boss Pep Guardiola have set their sights on adding a midfielder to their squad before 11pm, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Sky Blues have been active throughout the winter transfer window, with Omar Marmoush being the reigning Premier League champions' most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £59million switch from Eintracht Frankfurt, but they are looking to make further additions in the coming hours.

Sky Blues Seeking to Seal Arrival of Gonzalez

Reigning champions eager to strengthen in middle of park

Manchester City have set their sights on sealing the eleventh-hour arrival of Gonzalez from Primeira Liga giants Porto, according to Ornstein, but they are in a race against time as they have not managed to find an agreement during negotiations as they desperately seek fresh impetus in the middle of the park.

The Spaniard has a release clause worth in the region of £50million written into his contract, meaning the Sky Blues are already aware that his current employers are not in a position to significantly increase their demands in an attempt to fend off a last-gasp approach for his signature.

Barcelona will be due to a percentage of any potential fee that Manchester City negotiate in the coming hours as the La Liga heavyweights added a 40 per cent sell-on clause when they allowed Gonzalez to embark on a fresh challenge at Porto after coming through their infamous La Masia youth system.

The Sky Blues have upped the ante less than 24 hours after GMS sources revealed that Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain are plotting a late move for the 23-year-old, having compiled detailed reports on his ability thanks to sending scouts to watch him in action as they weighed up heading to the negotiating table.

