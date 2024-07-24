Highlights Manchester City may have to fight to retain Oscar Bobb's services as interested parties have been attempting to discover whether it would be possible to strike a summer deal.

Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are understood to be among the admirers monitoring the Norway international's situation.

Bobb will be handed the opportunity to earn an increased amount of game time during the upcoming season if he remains at Manchester City.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is in serious danger of facing a battle to keep Oscar Bobb among his options at the Etihad Stadium after he has gained interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on August 30, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having set their sights on winning a fifth Premier League title on the bounce, the Sky Blues completed the £30.8million signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Troyes last week as plans have been made to strengthen the squad as the eagerly-anticipated new season edges closer.

But Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain, who has been overseeing Manchester City's recruitment drive for more than a decade after being appointed as their director of football in October 2012, have also been alerted to admirers looking to pluck an up-and-coming talent away in the coming weeks.

Suitors Keen to Discover Whether Deal for Bobb is Possible

Newcastle and Dortmund are among clubs monitoring Norwegian

Manchester City have fielded enquiries from clubs interested in landing Bobb, according to GMS sources, with suitors keen to discover whether the reigning Premier League champions are open to sanctioning his exit on a permanent or loan basis during the final stages of the transfer window.

The winger played a crucial role in the Sky Blues retaining the title as, despite being restricted to just 295 minutes of top flight action, his last-gasp goal during the 3-2 win over Newcastle in January proved pivotal as Guardiola's charges held off Arsenal in the race for silverware last season.

GMS sources have been informed that the Magpies are believed to be among the outfits keen to offer Bobb a route out of the Etihad Stadium, with the likes of Bernardo Silva blocking his route to regular game time, while Bundesliga heavyweights Dortmund have also been monitoring his situation for the past year.

Oscar Bobb's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Bernardo Silva Oscar Bobb Bernardo Silva Shot-creating actions 6.47 4.55 Key passes 2.65 2.24 Shots 1.18 1.19 Shots on target 0.29 0.52 Assists 0.29 0.31 Goals 0.29 0.21 Statistics correct as of 24/07/2024

But the Sky Blues are in a strong negotiating position as the eight-cap Norway international still has five years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, having penned fresh terms in February, meaning they are able to set lofty demands in an attempt to end speculation over his future.

Bobb has a minimum of three clubs circling for his services, GMS sources have learned, and advances have been made in an effort to determine whether it will be possible to get a deal over the line and bring the curtain down on his Manchester City career before the new season gets underway next month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oscar Bobb has made 26 senior appearances for Manchester City, getting his name on the scoresheet twice and registering as many assists along the way

Guardiola Prepared to Hand Bobb Chance to Secure More Action

Winger has been looking to impress during pre-season

GMS sources have been told that Bobb will be handed the opportunity to earn a leading spot in the squad for next term if he remains at Manchester City, and Guardiola is hoping that the possibility of more extensive amounts of game time will be enough to sway him to snub proposals from elsewhere.

The 21-year-old is currently on the Sky Blues' pre-season tour of the United States and made an impact during the 4-3 defeat to Scottish Premiership title-holders Celtic by getting his name on the scoresheet, which resulted in the Spanish tactician highlighting that he has 'incredible potential'.

Guardiola is a big fan of Bobb, GMS sources understand, resulting in the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach being eager to keep him among his options instead of choosing to cash in if a formal proposal is put on the table by one of the interested parties in the coming weeks.

Related Why Jack Grealish Was Booed During Man City Pre-Season Friendly vs Celtic Jack Grealish was subjected to boos in Man City's pre-season loss against Celtic - fans believe they know why.

GMS previously reported that Manchester City are confident of the wide-man having a bright future, which influenced their decision to allow academy graduate Cole Palmer to join Premier League rivals Chelsea during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign as they could not promise regular action.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt