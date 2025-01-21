Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking into the possibility of striking a deal which would see Juventus duo Douglas Luiz and Andrea Cambiaso head to the Etihad Stadium as soon as this week after making Vitor Reis the reigning Premier League champions' second signing of the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The teenager has completed a £29.6million switch from Palmeiras, having seen fellow central defender Abdukodir Khusanov seal a move from Ligue 1 outfit Lens, but the Sky Blues are scouring the market for further additions as they aim to build on a 6-0 thumping of Ipswich Town last time out.

Guardiola is working closely with Txiki Begiristain, who is leading Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time before being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the season, as they aim to welcome additional fresh faces ahead of the fast-approaching February 3 deadline.

Sky Blues Eyeing Move for Luiz and Cambiaso

Duo firmly on reigning Premier League champions' radar

Manchester City are on course to test Juventus' resolve with a double bid for Luiz and Cambiaso by the end of the week, according to GMS sources based in Turin, even though influential figures at the Etihad Stadium are remaining coy over their chances of raiding the Serie A heavyweights.

The duo, who are on contracts worth a combined total of more than £200,000-per-week at the Allianz Stadium, are firmly on the Sky Blues' radar as Guardiola goes in search of reinforcements after seeing his side fall adrift in their attempts to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are plotting a move for Luiz and Cambiaso in the coming days, at the same time as being on the cusp of announcing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush as their latest arrival, but they are having to remain patient in their pursuit.

Central midfielder Luiz has only been on Juventus' books for a matter of months, having joined in a £42.35million deal from the Sky Blues' top flight counterparts Aston Villa in June, but he is available after struggling to work his way into the forefront of head coach Thiago Motta's plans.

Manchester City have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Cambiaso as GMS sources recently revealed that his current employers will reluctantly sanction his departure if a bid in the region of £68million is tabled as the left-back's exit would increase the budget to bring in fresh faces of their own.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andrea Cambiaso completed 96 per cent of his passes during Juventus' 2-0 win over AC Milan last weekend

Fagioli Could Delay Potential Luiz Acquisition

Brazilian not first-choice midfielder for Juventus to sell this month

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are in danger of being forced to play the waiting game in their attempts to land Luiz as Juventus are more desperate to offload Nicolo Fagioli instead of the Brazil international, who may have the opportunity to return to the Etihad Stadium for a second spell.

The 26-year-old was with the Sky Blues until sealing a £15million move to Aston Villa in July 2019, but his hopes of heading back to familiar surroundings are being impacted by his current employers opting against adding him to the list of outgoing priorities as the February 3 deadline edges closer.

Related Exclusive: 'World-Class' Star Wants to Join Man City This Month Manchester City target Douglas Luiz is open to completing a move back to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the transfer deadline

Fagioli is being offered to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United by intermediaries after Juventus failed to find any takers when he was first pushed in the direction of Premier League sides before the transfer window reopened, GMS sources understand, and that is delaying the potential arrival of Luiz at the Etihad Stadium.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/01/2025