Manchester City are contemplating whether to take advantage of a release clause written into Porto star Nico Gonzalez's contract after he has become a prime target as boss Pep Guardiola goes in search of welcoming two fresh faces to the Etihad Stadium in the final hours of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since the turn of the year, with Omar Marmoush being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth an initial £59million from Eintracht Frankfurt, but they are in the market for further reinforcements as Monday's 11pm deadline looms.

Txiki Begiristain is spearheading Manchester City's recruitment drive, ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the campaign, and he is attempting to get last-minute deals over the line despite already being adrift in their pursuit of a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Sky Blues Seek Eleventh-Hour Gonzalez Deal

Champions could take advantage of Spaniard's release clause

Manchester City are plotting a late move for Gonzalez after running the rule over his performances during scouting missions, according to GMS sources, and he could prove to be one of two new signings ahead of the transfer window slamming shut in little more than 24 hours' time.

The central midfielder has a release clause worth in the region of £50million written into his Porto contract, meaning the Sky Blues are already aware that the Primeira Liga heavyweights are not in a position to significantly increase their demands in an attempt to fend off an eleventh-hour approach.

GMS sources have been informed that Gonzalez has emerged as a prime target after Manchester City have been keeping a close eye on his development at the Estadio do Dragao, while sending scouts to watch him in action has resulted in Guardiola compiling detailed reports on how he would seamlessly fit in at the Etihad Stadium.

Porto would be in line to make a significant profit if the reigning Premier League champions land the 23-year-old Spaniard as they only spent in the region of £7.1million when they bought him from Barcelona in July 2023, although the La Liga title-chasers will be owed a percentage of any fee.

Guardiola decided at the end of December that he would bring forward plans to transform his squad, which led to the likes of Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov arriving at the Etihad Stadium last month, and GMS sources have learned that landing at least one midfielder is a priority after recruiting Juventus' Douglas Luiz has also been explored.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Gonzalez won five ground duels and grabbed the only goal of the contest as Porto beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv in a Europa League clash earlier this week

Guardiola Eyeing Breakthrough for Cambiaso

Interest will be reignited in summer if left-back cannot be signed

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City could end up spending more than £200million during the winter transfer window as, alongside Gonzalez, Andrea Cambiaso has remained a target and there is an awareness that Juventus are prepared to cash in on the left-back if an offer which meets their demands is tabled.

The Serie A giants are in a strong negotiating position as the Italy international still has four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £72,000-per-week, meaning they are highly unlikely to entertain offers which fall short of the price tag they have set.

Manchester City are prepared to reignite their interest in the summer if they are unable to make a breakthrough in discussions for Cambiaso's signature before the transfer deadline, GMS sources understand, but they are keen to thrash out a deal after deciding to continue considering two deals.

GMS sources recently revealed that Juventus have been contemplating whether to increase their valuation of the 24-year-old due to head coach Thiago Motta having limited time to secure a replacement if they sanction a move to the Etihad Stadium before the winter window slams shut on Monday.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/02/2025