Manchester City are already attempting to secure three new signings to help rescue their season, and GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that more will follow by the end of the month.

The Sky Blues are actively working on multiple deals as they look to rejuvenate their squad and turn around a challenging campaign which has seen them fall adrift in the Premier League title race.

Heading into Friday, talks with German side Eintracht Frankfurt over forward Omar Marmoush were ongoing, while they have also been trying to sign defenders Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. Beyond these signings, our information indicates that the club is prioritising midfield reinforcements and could potentially bring in two players for that area.

Sky Blues Explore Numerous Midfield Options

Guimaraes and Zubimendi difficult to land this month

At least one midfielder is certain to come in and Manchester City’s recruitment team have been exploring options behind the scenes, with top targets Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi proving difficult to secure from Newcastle United and Real Sociedad respectively during this transfer window.

If those pursuits continue to stall, the Sky Blues are prepared to act swiftly on other opportunities that may arise. Douglas Luiz remains high on their back-up list, as we have previously revealed on GMS, with Juventus potentially open to a loan deal for the Brazil international this month.

One stumbling block is that the Serie A giants would prefer to offload Nicolo Fagioli, so Luiz’s situation could still be dragged out a little longer.

In addition to midfield signings, there is also consideration for strengthening other areas of the pitch, including full-back. The potential for as many as six significant new arrivals is being explored, which would represent a significant boost to the squad as they aim to rediscover their form. Oscar Bobb’s return from injury and Claudio Echeverri’s arrival in February will also add to Pep Guardiola’s options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has been limited to just 294 minutes of Serie A action since his summer move to Juventus

Host of Big-Names Could Depart This Year

Gundogan, Walker, De Bruyne and Grealish face uncertain future

While Manchester City’s focus is on new signings, key decisions about outgoing players are also on the horizon this year. Ilkay Gundogan, who returned to the club after a brief departure, has an option for a second season. However, his future remains unclear, with his minutes this season exceeding initial expectations.

If the former Barcelona midfielder does not stay on as a player, there is a strong possibility he could transition into a coaching role at the Etihad Stadium.

Kyle Walker appears increasingly likely to leave at the end of the season, marking the potential conclusion of his successful tenure at Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne, one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever midfielders, is also approaching a crossroads. His contract is set to expire, and while no extension is currently close, San Diego FC is emerging as the likely next destination. A January move has not been ruled out entirely, though a summer departure seems more probable.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Jack Grealish could become one of the most high-profile departures of 2025. While Guardiola has generally backed the England international, the winger's form has been inconsistent. With his contract beginning to run down, serious offers could prompt Manchester City to consider a sale.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked, but would struggle to match his current wages and would need the Sky Blues to be open to a transfer fee far below the £100million they paid Aston Villa.

Kalvin Phillips is another name expected to move on permanently, with his time at the club widely seen as a misstep, while James McAtee’s situation is less certain.

The young midfielder is determined to prove his worth at Manchester City but is also weighing up offers from Premier League and overseas clubs, should he feel his pathway to first-team football is blocked. As Guardiola looks to rebuild and re-energise his squad, the Sky Blues face one of the most pivotal years in recent memory.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/01/2025