First there was leaked news of Txiki Begiristain’s exit, then there were links with Pep Guardiola taking the England manager’s job, and then Manchester City spiralled to four straight Premier League losses.

The past few months have threatened to knock the Premier League champions off track but, now, it is about taking back control and ensuring an era of dominance is not about to be undone.

News is emerging of Guardiola’s progress on a contract extension and the knock-on effect will be a complete focus on writing more history. Manchester City want a fifth successive title and we will soon learn exactly how they go about making it happen.

Sky Blues Will Begin Search for Guardiola Successor

Champions planning for future despite imminent contract extension

We have reported recently on GMS how Guardiola had been expected to commit to a contract extension beyond this season, when his current deal is due to expire, and fresh reports are now showing that to be the case.

GMS sources believe the deal has already been agreed with Guardiola, and there is delight around Manchester City about a change of vibe as we return to domestic action this weekend.

It is a welcome moment in the blue half of Manchester, where the reigning Premier League champions have been keen to put an end to speculation involving their boss' future and they are ready to put up a public show of defiance. This is not a football club ready to allow their top flight power to suddenly wane.

Our understanding at GMS is that while Guardiola remains in charge, the club will also begin their process of replacing him. Their current chief was never going to leave them in the lurch and at a time when the club needs stability, particularly as Manchester United threaten a revival under Ruben Amorim, they want a low-risk approach to the future.

Meetings in the summer had determined that Begiristain would be leaving but also hinted towards keeping Guardiola in place. Even the threat of sanctions against the Sky Blues over their 115 charges have not deterred Guardiola’s thought process around staying at the Etihad Stadium.

Begiristain’s exit, planned for the end of this season, was supposed to be kept quiet for now and there has been a feeling around Manchester City sources that there has been some mischief-making by outsiders, aimed at sparking a downfall of the club.

The recent run of results has been disappointing but also reflects the injury problems felt within the squad. Before the international break, there was a suggestion from sources that the Sky Blues would aim to make a declaration soon around Guardiola’s future, and that is where we now stand.

A game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend is the opportunity to begin the bounce back. Guardiola's contract extension will be announced by the time that game kicks off, and it is felt that is going to be a critical moment in terms of showing the club’s intent.

Before now, players in the squad had been kept in the dark over whether the boss would be staying. Now they will be told he is going nowhere - and the hope is that it sparks a run of form that puts them firmly back in form.

Plans in Place to Tie Haaland Down to New Deal

Norwegian striker's fresh terms would include release clause

Attention will soon turn to Erling Haaland as the superstar striker weighs up a new contract offer. The Norwegian's current deal is due to expire in 2027 and, while he has been linked to both Barcelona and Real Madrid, Manchester City’s dream is to announce this season that he has agreed to extend his stay too.

It is accepted that Haaland will include release clauses within any new agreement, but if he signs he will not be leaving within - probably - the next two years, and that is significant.

Boosting Haaland’s wages beyond the current terms of around £375,000-a-week would be necessary and elevating him to the £400,000-a-week mark - and beyond - is mammoth. But that is what it will take at this stage and sources have been suggesting it is possible.

Grealish Poised to Stay After Guardiola Remains

England international loving life at Etihad Stadium

Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is likely to enhance Jack Grealish's chances of staying at the club. There has been some speculation around the England international leaving the club - with Tottenham Hotspur most recently linked - but that is not the intention of Grealish, who loves being at the Etihad Stadium.

If Guardiola was to leave the Sky Blues, there would have been more scope for the £300,000-a-week Grealish to go too. But the pair had a heart-to-heart at the start of the season and Guardiola has continued to believe in him as a big asset at the club.

Grealish is currently on the comeback trail from injury, and also became a dad, but he is focused on making things work out for him at Manchester City and news around Guardiola’s future will only help him win his battle.

Guardiola May be Rewarded with Statue at Etihad Stadium

Hierarchy talking about making fitting gesture after lengthy reign

As Guardiola prepares to head into his 10th year as boss, Manchester City will look to mark the occasion with a fitting gesture. He is likely to complete a decade at the helm, which has always been the aim of the club’s top brass, and there have been meetings about how they would look to celebrate such a milestone.

Proposals include naming a stand after him or building a statue at Etihad Stadium. Guardiola has enjoyed six Premier League title triumphs, winning the Champions League, two FA Cup successes, four Carabao Cup wins, and has also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium, which began in 2016.

