Highlights Manchester City have set their sights on spending big on reinforcements ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer.

West Ham United talisman Lucas Paqueta and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala are among the names on boss Pep Guardiola's shortlist.

Manchester City are making plans as Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are expected to be the subject of big-money proposals.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is plotting to oversee a major squad revamp at the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season and could embark on a £200million spending spree when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the reigning Premier League champions have already been making inroads when it comes to landing the best up-and-coming talent, with Claudio Echeverri set to arrive at the start of 2025 after it was agreed that he would spend the remainder of the calendar year with River Plate thanks to a £12.5million deal being struck in January, further recruitment plans are being put in place.

Despite forking out more than £200million on Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic in the wake of winning the Champions League for the first time in Manchester City's history last season, Guardiola will have the opportunity to splash the cash once again in the coming months.

Paqueta Expected to Join Title-Chasers Despite Additional Interest in Musiala

Guimaraes and Neves also on Guardiola's shortlist of potential acquisitions

Manchester City have wasted no time in plotting a significant overhaul of the squad even though they are currently in the thick of another Premier League title race, according to GMS sources, and insiders have suggested that it would not be a surprise if the refit came at a cost of £200million as Guardiola has been given the green light to go on another spending spree.

It is understood that West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta is likely to seal his arrival at the Etihad Stadium less than a year after a £80million move appeared to be on the cards before a Football Association investigation into potential betting breaches resulted in the Sky Blues pulling the plug on the deal.

Fellow attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has also emerged as a genuine target for Manchester City, having seen him rack up 19 goal contributions over the course of 36 appearances this season, but they are aware that it will be difficult to reach an agreement as Bayern Munich do not want to sanction his exit after missing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucas Paqueta's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jamal Musiala Lucas Paqueta Jamal Musiala Pass completion percentage 73.8 80.4 Percentage of shots on target 21.1 36.2 Passes into the final third 5.12 2.15 Key passes 1.54 2.15 Assists 0.24 0.26 Goals 0.16 0.51 Statistics correct as of 22/04/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Bruno Guimaraes and Joao Neves, who have made the defensive midfield position their own at Newcastle United and Benfica respectively, are also of definite interest to Guardiola and as many as three upgrades could be welcomed into the squad ahead of next season getting underway.

Manchester City, who reached the FA Cup final after sealing a late victory over Chelsea on Saturday, are also refusing to rule out the possibility of identifying new targets as they continue making plans for reinforcements in the wake of being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid last week.

Sky Blues Likely to Face De Bruyne and Silva Bids

Suitors on course to launch proposals for creative duo during summer

GMS sources have been told that Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are expected to be the subject of bids when the transfer window reopens, resulting in Manchester City being increasingly eager to bolster their midfield instead of potentially being left short if they choose to accept offers.

The duo are among the Sky Blues' highest earners, thanks to being on contracts worth a combined £700,000-per-week, and suitors are primed to test their resolve by lodging proposals as they aim to boost their chances of winning silverware by landing two of Europe's most effective assets in the final third of the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has failed to register any key passes in just one Premier League outing this season, while his highest tally of eight came during Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in February

Although Rodri will find himself in an interesting position if Guimaraes or Neves head to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, providing him with extra competition for a regular starting berth, the Spain international is on course to remain in his current surroundings beyond the closure of the transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored