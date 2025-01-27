Manchester City are aiming to make a trio of signings this week after deciding to up the ante in their pursuit of Andrea Cambiaso at the same time as attempting to negotiate deals for Juventus teammate Douglas Luiz and Lens-bound star Juma Bah, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola included two fresh faces in his starting line-up for the Premier League win over Chelsea last weekend as Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush came into the fray, with the latter completing a £59million switch from Eintracht Frankfurt a matter of days earlier.

But plans have been put in place to make further alterations to the reigning champions' squad before the February 3 deadline, and Txiki Begiristain is leading Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the season.

Sky Blues Aim to Negotiate Deal for Cambiaso

Reigning champions have made progress in bid to agree terms

Manchester City are ready to push for the acquisition of Cambiaso, according to GMS sources, with Guardiola and Begiristain being eager to thrash out a deal by the end of the week despite being aware that it will take a hefty offer to tempt Juventus into cashing in as the transfer deadline edges closer.

The Serie A heavyweights are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the left-back still having four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £72,000-per-week, but the Sky Blues are preparing to test their resolve as they seek further reinforcements after already swooping for Khusanov and Marmoush.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City have made progress when holding discussions over the structure of a potential deal for Cambiaso, who has played a key role in Juventus being within touching distance of reaching the Champions League knockout phase, and they are primed to pounce.

Guardiola has turned his attentions towards the 24-year-old Italy international due to being eager to bring in an orthodox left-sided defender, having deployed Josko Gvardiol in the position for the majority of the campaign, but time is running out to reach an agreement with his current employers.

In a significant boost for Manchester City, GMS sources recently revealed that Juventus have decided they will reluctantly sanction Cambiaso's departure if a bid in the region of £68million is lodged ahead of the deadline as securing further funds would allow head coach Thiago Motta to make adjustments to his squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andrea Cambiaso completed 83 per cent of his passes and won two ground duels during Juventus' defeat to Napoli last weekend

Guardiola Planning to Look into Return of Luiz

Brazilian could head back to familiar surroundings before deadline

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are planning to explore the possibility of a double deal when negotiating with Juventus as they are keen to discover whether the acquisition of Cambiaso's teammate Luiz would be possible and what terms would be enough to reach an agreement.

The Brazilian previously spent time with the Sky Blues, prior to completing a £15million switch to Aston Villa in July 2019, and is firmly on Guardiola's radar as securing a midfielder has been pinpointed as a key component of the recruitment plans for the final seven days of the transfer window.

Manchester City could end up making three more signings this week as, alongside Cambiaso and Luiz, GMS sources understand that Begiristain has also been working on a deal for Bah to eventually join from Ligue 1 outfit Lens as he is poised to head to France from La Liga side Real Valladolid.

