Highlights Manchester City are continuing to keep tabs on Dani Olmo's situation as the RB Leipzig talisman is admired by Pep Guardiola and key personnel behind the scenes.

The Spain international is not being viewed as a likely addition to the squad despite the Sky Blues being aware of his price tag.

Olmo's injury record is of serious concern to Manchester City after he has missed considerable spells of the last three seasons.

Manchester City have remained in the picture to sign Dani Olmo ahead of the transfer deadline despite key decision makers at the Etihad Stadium having ongoing concerns over the RB Leipzig star's reliability due to his worrying injury record, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having led the Sky Blues to a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title in May, boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on strengthening his squad to ensure his charges are crowned champions for a fifth time on the spin during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

Savinho became Manchester City's first acquisition of the summer window when he completed a £30.8million switch from Troyes earlier this month, but plans have been put in place to ensure the Brazilian winger is not the only Etihad Stadium recruit ahead of the August 30 cut-off point.

Guardiola and Directors are Admirers of Olmo

Leipzig have named what it would take to strike a summer deal

Manchester City are still in the mix for Olmo's signature as Guardiola and directors working behind the scenes are huge admirers, according to GMS sources, but it has not been deemed likely that he will make the switch to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window slams shut next month.

The creative midfielder's admirers have been given renewed optimism in their pursuit of securing his services, despite the release clause written into his Leipzig contract expiring earlier this month, as the Bundesliga outfit are willing to sanction his departure if a bid worth in the region of £51million is tabled in the coming weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City have stopped short of making formal contact over a deal for Olmo as Kevin De Bruyne is on course to remain at the Etihad Stadium, but there are suggestions that he is firmly on their radar after playing a pivotal role in Spain winning Euro 2024.

Kevin De Bruyne's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Dani Olmo Kevin De Bruyne Dani Olmo Shot-creating actions 7.35 3.79 Key passes 4.34 1.99 Shots 3.24 2.80 Shots on target 1.25 0.81 Assists 0.74 0.31 Goals 0.29 0.25 Statistics correct as of 26/07/2024

Guardiola is in the market for fresh faces as he seeks to defend the Premier League title during the upcoming campaign, and the 26-year-old caught the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach's eye by finding the back of the net three times and providing a further two assists en route to silverware on the international stage this summer.

Although Manchester City have opted against heading to the negotiating table so far, GMS sources have maintained throughout the transfer window that there is a chance of the reigning champions making a move as they seek further creativity to fend off challengers to their crown in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo registered 17 shots at Euro 2024, a figure which was only surpassed by Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kai Havertz, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Memphis Depay

Olmo's History of Issues is Major Concern for Sky Blues

Spain international has missed large chunks of last three seasons

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City's main concern over Olmo is his injury record, having been forced to miss significant chunks of recent seasons, but they do not have an issue with his valuation, ability or how he would fit into the current squad thanks to his profile.

The former Dinamo Zagreb talisman has been unavailable for 68 matches over the course of the last three campaigns due to various lay-offs, and the Sky Blues are fearful that he would not be able to maintain the performance levels he showed at Euro 2024 for an entire term because of ongoing problems.

Related Exclusive: Man City Sister Club 'Could Emerge as Option' for £55m Star Manchester City creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne may have the opportunity to join New York City FC next year

Although Manchester City distanced themselves from making a move for Olmo earlier this month, resulting in transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting that he is not a target, GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola has refused to rule out the possibility of altering his stance if arch-rivals Manchester United test Leipzig's resolve with a formal offer in a major twist.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and UEFA