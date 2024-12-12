Manchester City remain determined to hand John Stones a new deal and are looking to hold discussions over the terms of a potential fresh agreement despite seeing him forced onto the Etihad Stadium treatment table with a fresh injury problem, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having succeeded in tying Pep Guardiola down to a two-year contract extension last month, which will see his reign reach a decade, the Sky Blues have turned their attentions towards attempting to convince key members of their squad to follow suit by signing on the dotted line.

Txiki Begiristain will continue playing a pivotal role in internal negotiations ahead of his departure in the summer, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football, and there are plans to persuade Stones to commit his long-term future to Manchester City despite falling behind in the Premier League title race.

Sky Blues Determined to Extend Stones' Stay

Central defender not on course to be part of squad overhaul

Manchester City remain keen to extend Stones' contract, according to GMS sources, after deciding they want to keep him on board despite considering a significant squad overhaul over the course of the next two transfer windows after playing catch-up in their bid to be crowned the top flight champions for a fifth consecutive campaign.

The central defender is on course to enter the final 18 months of his £250,000-per-week agreement at the turn of the year, and there is an awareness that interested parties could sniff an opportunity to lure him away for a cut-price fee if he does not commit his long-term future to the Sky Blues.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are aiming to open discussions over the terms of a potential deal and how many appearances he can be expected to make at this stage of his career after dealing with injury and fitness problems while battling to make himself an important member of the squad.

The 30-year-old England international is not expected to return to action until later this month due to sustaining a foot issue, meaning he is poised to miss the derby against arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, while lay-offs have resulted in him not being included in eight matchday squads since the campaign got underway.

Manchester City are looking to figure out whether Stones can be relied upon before making an offer as he is among the club's highest earners, GMS sources have learned, and he needs to consider his goals ahead of potentially being limited to a squad role if Guardiola strengthens his squad in the transfer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Stones has been limited to just 284 minutes of Premier League action this season

Nunes and Phillips May be Sold by Champions

Uncertainty surrounding duo along with Walker and De Bruyne

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City will consider selling midfield duo Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips as part of their rebuild in the summer, while Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne will only be handed a new contract if they agree to remain in their current surroundings on heavily reduced terms.

The latter is at the top of the Sky Blues' wage bill, thanks to pocketing £400,000-per-week, but Guardiola is looking to make major alterations to his squad after previous stubbornness in the transfer market has resulted in him having few options and paying the price during an injury crisis.

Nunes is in serious danger of being offloaded during the Manchester City revamp, GMS sources understand, and Phillips may have potentially already made his final appearance for the club due to currently being on a season-long loan spell with Premier League rivals Ipswich Town.

Related Exclusive: Man City 'Seriously Considering' Signing £40m Star in January Manchester City are contemplating whether to enter the market for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson during the winter transfer window

GMS sources recently revealed that Belgium international De Bruyne is very open to embarking on a fresh challenge with San Diego FC, who will be involved in their inaugural Major League Soccer season next year, and he is poised to enter the final six months of his contract in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/12/2024