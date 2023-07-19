Manchester City are hoping to complete a transfer this week at the Etihad Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It's not been the busiest transfer window for Pep Guardiola's side so far, but the dominos could start falling soon.

Manchester City transfer news - Latest

So far, City have brought in former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the summer transfer window.

The Croatian appears to be a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona following the expiration of his contract.

After winning the treble, lifting the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, reinforcements might not seem necessary, but Guardiola will be desperate to stay ahead of others pushing for the title, who have all strengthened significantly.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all made major signings this window, so City won't want to be left behind.

It's difficult to pinpoint a position where Man City need to strengthen considering the quality throughout their squad, but as we saw with Gundogan, it could rely on who leaves the club this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, and Bernardo Silva could all be departing over the next few months.

This could then shape City's recruitment strategy in terms of incomings before the new Premier League season gets underway in August.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester City?

Romano has suggested that Mahrez is open to making a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Alhi with a deal now close, as reported on Wednesday evening.

The Italian journalist also adds that a deal could be completed this week.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Mahrez is open to making this move. It is also the reality that they hope to complete it this week. Of course, the timing will depend on Manchester City after they received an official bid from Al Ahli this week.

"So, the timing is going to be important to understand when the deal will be completed."

What's next for Manchester City?

Losing Mahrez would be a bit of a blow for City, but it could allow them to go in a different direction.

The Algerian winger, who was described as 'special' by Guardiola, is now 32 years old, so the Manchester club could look to bring in a younger, up-and-coming player, or perhaps find a solution in-house with the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

Not only the two aforementioned players, 19-year-old Oscar Bobb, who has been dubbed the 'next Phil Foden' could be another player to step up to the plate.

The young winger provided 16 assists in 25 games in the Premier League 2 last season, whilst scoring six goals, as per Transfermarkt.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Man City are now looking for a replacement for Mahrez this summer.

You'd imagine, with the spending power that City have, that they will look to sign a top-level player if Mahrez was to leave the club, rather than relying on a young academy star to feature too regularly.