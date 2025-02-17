Manchester City star Rodri is on course to commit his long-term future to the reigning Premier League champions by signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium after holding lengthy discussions with influential figures as he nears a return to action, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues, who recorded a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United courtesy of a hat-trick from mid-season arrival Omar Marmoush and James McAtee's late strike on Saturday, succeeded in tying Erling Haaland down to a nine-and-a-half-year deal last month and saw boss Pep Guardiola put pen-to-paper in November.

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain is continuing to lead internal negotiations ahead of his departure at the end of the campaign, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana, and there is a determination to ensure Rodri becomes the next big-name to agree fresh terms at Manchester City.

Rodri Edging Towards Extending His Contract

Defensive midfielder has been locked in talks since November

Rodri is expected to follow in Haaland and Guardiola's footsteps by soon signing an extended contract, according to GMS sources, after his current employers have maintained their stance of wanting to show commitment to him in the aftermath of suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September.

There has been increasing optimism over the defensive midfielder's chances of making his comeback before the end of the season, having been included in the Sky Blues' squad for the Champions League knockout phase, and there are hopes that he will return to full fitness on fresh terms.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City have been locked in talks with Rodri over a contract extension since November, having seen his importance highlighted thanks to falling adrift in the title race in his absence, and they have edged towards concluding negotiations.

The Ballon d'Or-winning Spain international has entered the final two-and-a-half years of his current deal, which allows him to pocket £220,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, and there is determination to convince him to sign on the dotted line despite Nico Gonzalez being in promising form since his acquisition from Porto earlier this month.

Manchester City are adamant that announcing Rodri has prolonged his spell on board will be a statement of intent as they look to recover from a difficult campaign, GMS sources have learned, but it is unlikely that the fresh terms will come close to the staggering contract teammate Haaland signed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has been limited to just 66 minutes of Premier League action this season

Rodri Gains Real Madrid Interest Despite Snub

La Liga giants boycotted Spaniard's Ballon d'Or winning ceremony

GMS sources have been told that La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in luring Rodri away from Manchester City despite boycotting the Ballon d'Or ceremony when he beat Vinicius Junior to the award, but there is an eagerness to keep him on board instead of entertaining a potential departure.

Guardiola described the 28-year-old as 'irreplaceable' when he was forced onto the sidelines with a long-term injury earlier this season, and the Sky Blues have given assurances that they want to retain his services when attempting to persuade him to pen an extended contract to stay in his current surroundings.

Manchester City are not viewing winter recruit Gonzalez as a better option than Rodri despite gaining praise for his performance against Newcastle last weekend, GMS sources understand, meaning the door will be open to regain a place in the preferred starting line-up when he has made a full recovery and got back up to speed.

The former Atletico Madrid superstar was recently ranked by GMS as the best signing Guardiola has made at the Etihad Stadium, and there is a desire to ensure he stays with the Sky Blues for the foreseeable future instead of allowing him to enter the final two years of his agreement.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/02/2025