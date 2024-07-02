Highlights Manchester City have put plans in place to hand Rodri a lucrative new deal after he returns from representing Spain at Euro 2024.

The Sky Blues are keen to reward the 28-year-old after he has remained one of the first names on the team sheet and reached consistently high performance levels.

Rodri will join Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland among the highest earners at Manchester City if he signs on the dotted line amid interest from Real Madrid.

Manchester City star Rodri is on course to be rewarded with a significant pay rise which will see him become one of the Sky Blues' highest earners as plans have been put in place to hand him a new Etihad Stadium contract when he returns from Euro 2024, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spanish tactician Pep Guardiola has been making preparations for the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, having guided his side to a fourth Premier League title on the spin, and Brazil international Savio is edging towards joining from Troyes after building on a fruitful loan spell with Girona by excelling at the Copa America.

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain is playing a crucial role in Manchester City's recruitment drive, having been appointed as a key figure behind the scenes close to 12 years ago, and he is on course to hold discussions with Rodri and his representatives over fresh terms later this month.

Rodri Set for Fresh Terms at Etihad Stadium

Key figures eager to reward Spain international for performances

Rodri is in line to be handed a new Manchester City contract after Euro 2024, according to GMS sources, and members of the hierarchy are adamant that he deserves to be on similar terms to top earners Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland after playing a key role in a trophy-laden period in the club's history.

Although the defensive midfielder still has three years remaining on his £220,000-per-week deal, having put pen-to-paper in July 2022, the Sky Blues are keen to tie him down to a fresh agreement as he has remained one of the first names on the team sheet as Guardiola's charges go in search of further silverware.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are planning to push Rodri into a higher pay bracket later this month, having succeeded in fending off competition for a regular starting berth from the likes of Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled for game time since joining in a £45million switch from Leeds United.

Rodri's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Kalvin Phillips Rodri Kalvin Phillips Pass completion percentage 92.0 81.5 Ball recoveries 7.21 6.89 Shot-creating actions 4.82 1.33 Shots 1.90 1.11 Clearances 1.26 0.89 Blocks 0.98 0.89 Goals 0.25 0.00 Statistics correct as of 02/07/2024

The Spaniard has taken his club form onto the international stage as he has played a crucial role in his country advancing to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, having made three appearances in the tournament and bagged the equaliser in a comeback win against Georgia in the last 16.

Manchester City forked out close to £63million in order to lure Rodri away from Atletico Madrid five years ago, and GMS sources understand that the one-time Champions League winners are desperate to ensure he remains at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future after becoming a firm fans' favourite.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri made 3,633 passes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is a higher figure than anyone else in the division

Sky Blues Keen to Keep Rodri Amid Real Madrid Interest

Defensive midfielder is on La Liga giants' radar

Although GMS sources have learned that Real Madrid are showing interest in Rodri, Manchester City are hoping to end any fresh uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade in the years to come by convincing him to commit his long-term future to the club and signing an improved contract.

The 28-year-old has been described as a 'top-class' performer by Guardiola, highlighting that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach is desperate to fend off any potential bids ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, and there are not currently fears that he wants a change of scenery.

GMS sources recently revealed that acquiring Rodri is on Real Madrid's agenda as they look to build on winning the Champions League at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, thanks to overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the Wembley final, and the La Liga heavyweights are seeking to replace the retiring Toni Kroos.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League