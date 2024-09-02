Manchester City have set their sights on tying Rodri down to an improved contract in the aftermath of the transfer window slamming shut as boss Pep Guardiola and the Etihad Stadium hierarchy are desperate to fend off interest from Real Madrid in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Sky Blues highlighted that they were not afraid to cash in on key members of their squad before the August 30 deadline, with Julian Alvarez sealing his £82million departure, plans have been put in place to ensure further fan favourites do not have their heads turned by a potential switch.

Having overseen the return of Ilkay Gundogan and the capture of Savinho, with the latter joining for £30.8million after playing a starring role in Girona's push for Champions League qualification last season, director of football Txiki Begiristain has been tasked with overseeing contract negotiations with Rodri.

Sky Blues Eager for Rodri to Pen Fresh Terms

Spain international has entered final three years of current deal

Manchester City are looking to convince Rodri to agree fresh terms when they open discussions over a new contract in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, as Guardiola wants to avoid a situation where interested parties believe there is an opportunity to pounce in less than 12 months' time.

The defensive midfielder has entered the final three years of his £220,000-per-week agreement at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola and executives behind the scenes are determined to reward him with a more lucrative deal after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet over the course of his time on the Sky Blues' books.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are eager to make it as difficult as possible for suitors to lure Rodri away his current surroundings, having seen off competition from the likes of Kalvin Phillips for a regular starting berth, and they are desperate to persuade him to sign a contract which keeps him on board until 2029.

Rodri's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Kalvin Phillips Rodri Kalvin Phillips Pass completion percentage 91.6 82.6 Percentage of aerial duels won 70.2 47.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 47.5 40.4 Shot-creating actions 3.24 2.14 Clearances 1.41 1.59 Key passes 1.12 0.88 Statistics correct as of 02/09/2024

Although the Spain international was only named in the matchday squad for the first time this season when West Ham United were swept aside last weekend, having been given more time to rest after playing a key role in his homeland winning Euro 2024, he is in line to return to the forefront of Guardiola's plans when Brentford visit the Etihad Stadium on September 14.

Manchester City have been keen to hand Rodri a new contract for a prolonged period, with GMS sources first revealing that he is set to become one of their highest earners in July, but they opted to hold off entering internal discussions when he returned from the tournament in Germany as they aimed to focus on incomings and outgoings during the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri made 3,633 passes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is a higher figure than anyone else in the division

Champions Fear Real Madrid Interest in Rodri

Defensive midfielder pinpointed as top target ahead of next summer

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are fearful that Real Madrid will try to tempt Rodri back to La Liga at the end of the season as last term's Champions League winners have listed him and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as their top targets ahead of hoping to land a new midfielder next summer.

Guardiola is adamant that he does not want to cash in on the 28-year-old, having previously described him as 'unbelievable', leading to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach putting pressure on Begiristain and key decision-makers behind the scenes to strengthen their negotiating position.

Rodri is viewed as a pivotal component as Manchester City go in search of more silverware, GMS sources have learned, resulting in a contract extension and a significant increase in wages being increasingly possible following the closure of the summer transfer window last week.

The ex-Villarreal man became the most expensive signing in the Sky Blues' history when he joined in a deal worth close to £63million from Atletico Madrid in July 2019, and the reigning Premier League champions are looking to do everything in their power to ensure he does not return to the Spanish capital.

