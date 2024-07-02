Highlights Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips is being targeted by Roma after the Serie A side have been keeping tabs on his situation since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Italian outfit are hoping to land the England international for significantly less than his current price tag before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Fulham are among Phillips' other suitors even though he is not desperately searching for a route out of the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips could be set to seal his permanent departure from the Etihad Stadium as Serie A outfit Roma are seriously considering whether to lodge an offer if it becomes clear that his price tag has dropped ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola already knows that Taylor Harwood-Bellis will not be among his options when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, thanks to the central defender completing a permanent switch worth £20million to Southampton following their promotion to the Premier League.

Tommy Doyle is also no longer on Manchester City's books as Wolverhampton Wanderers took advantage of the option to purchase the 22-year-old for £4.3million following a productive loan spell at Molineux, but Phillips could be in line to embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks.

Serie A Giants Aiming to Pounce if Sky Blues Lower Phillips Demands

Italian side have been chasing the defensive midfielder

Roma have set their sights on attempting to persuade Manchester City to sanction Phillips' exit for a cut-price deal, according to GMS sources, after the Italian side have been circling for his signature since returning from an underwhelming loan spell with West Ham United at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The defensive midfielder headed to the London Stadium in a bid to ensure he booked a place in England's squad for Euro 2024, but he missed out on representing his country in Germany after being limited to just 320 minutes of action for the Hammers and failing to rediscover his best form.

Phillips is firmly behind Rodri in the pecking order for a regular starting berth at Manchester City, having struggled to win Guardiola over since his switch from Leeds United two years ago, and GMS sources have been informed that Roma will consider tabling an offer if there is a window of opportunity to buy him on the cheap.

Kalvin Phillips' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Rodri Kalvin Phillips Rodri Pass completion percentage 82.7 91.6 Percentage of dribblers tackled 41.3 47.5 Tackles 2.82 2.13 Blocks 1.85 0.92 Clearances 1.62 1.41 Interceptions 1.52 0.96 Statistics correct as of 02/07/2024

Although the 28-year-old has been unable to secure regular game time since linking up with the reigning Premier League champions, the Sky Blues are not under immediate pressure to drop their valuation as his £165,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

GMS sources have learned that Roma want to pay less than half his current £45million price tag, meaning that the Stadio Olimpico-based outfit are being forced to play the waiting game to discover whether Manchester City are willing to take a significant loss, and they will not entertain coming close to the current demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips failed to remain on the pitch for the full 90 minutes in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, with the longest period he spent in action being 71 minutes before being sent off during West Ham United's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in February

Phillips Not Desperate to Quit Etihad Stadium

England international's exit is not a certainty

Phillips' permanent departure from Manchester City ahead of the August 30 deadline is not a foregone conclusion as GMS sources have been told that he is not desperate to move onto pastures new despite realising that his chances of securing regular minutes on the pitch are slim at this stage.

The Yorkshireman has been restricted to just six starts since jumping at the opportunity to work under Guardiola, with the likes of Rodri and Mateo Kovacic standing between him and becoming one of the first names on the team sheet, and his involvement is not expected to increase as the Sky Blues go in search of a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Although Roma are keen to offer Phillips a route out of the Etihad Stadium, he also has options within the English top flight as GMS sources understand that Fulham are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on his situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table with their domestic rivals.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Leeds academy graduate is likely to be thinking about his next destination and more open-minded than other potential Craven Cottage recruits as he is aware that he needs to enjoy increased amounts of action if he wants to boost his hopes of returning to contention for a place in the England squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored