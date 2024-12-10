Manchester City are threatening to raid Premier League rivals Fulham as Antonee Robinson has worked his way onto the reigning champions' radar after boss Pep Guardiola has decided to look into the possibility of luring a new left-back to the Etihad Stadium during the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues' bid for a fifth consecutive top flight title has faltered thanks to registering just one win from their last six fixtures, with their latest setback coming in the form of a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace as they prepare to face Italian giants Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Txiki Begiristain will lead Manchester City's recruitment drive next month, ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the campaign, and he is working closely with Guardiola to identify potential targets as they aim to get their push for silverware back on track.

Robinson Identified as Possible Winter Arrival

Sky Blues contemplating whether to bolster left-back position

Manchester City are seriously considering recruiting a fresh option on the left-hand side of their backline in January, according to GMS sources, and Robinson is among a host of names to have been pinpointed as a potential incoming as Guardiola strives to bolster what has become a problem position.

Although Fulham are not under pressure to cash in on the United States international, thanks to being on a £50,000-per-week contract which is not due to expire until the summer of 2028, the Sky Blues are refusing to rule out testing the west Londoners' resolve by lodging a formal proposal.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are entertaining the possibility of acquiring a new left-back to allow Josko Gvardiol to return to his preferred position at the heart of the backline, and Robinson's strong performances this season have resulted in a move for his services being contemplated.

The 27-year-old has remained one of the first names on the team sheet in his current surroundings, which could complicate matters for the Sky Blues, and he was described as 'brilliant' and making Bukayo Saka look average by respected journalist Miguel Delaney after playing a key role in Fulham grabbing a point against title-chasing Arsenal last weekend.

Manchester City are in danger of facing a battle for an agreement as they are not the only high-flying side to be mulling over offering Robinson a route out of Craven Cottage, with GMS sources recently revealing that Liverpool are showing interest despite having a £40million price tag to contend with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson won seven ground duels along with making six tackles, five clearances and three interceptions during Fulham's draw with Arsenal on Sunday

Guardiola Scouring Market Amid Injury Issues

Champions struggling to have strongest line-up available

GMS sources have been told that Guardiola has remained adamant that his strongest side is capable of taking the title race to the wire despite playing catch-up, but keeping defenders fit has been problematic and the age of the Manchester City squad means he is preparing for further issues to crop up further down the line.

Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and John Stones are among the names on course to miss the Champions League encounter with Juventus on Wednesday, due to being on the treatment table, leaving the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach with limited defensive options for the trip to the Allianz Stadium.

Although many scenarios are being considered by Manchester City, GMS sources understand key figures believe they need to make signings to ensure they do not fail to make the top four come the end of the season, with a new defensive midfielder being prioritised as well as a new defender and Erling Haaland back-up being targeted.

Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso have been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, while GMS sources recently revealed that Juma Bah is being pursued ahead of potentially attempting to cut his loan spell at La Liga strugglers Real Valladolid short.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/12/2024