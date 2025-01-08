Manchester City are contemplating whether to raid high-flying Nottingham Forest during the winter window as Ola Aina has been pinpointed as a leading target when boss Pep Guardiola has held transfer discussions with influential figures at the Etihad Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues only signed Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho in the summer, with the latter joining in a £30million switch after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification last term, but plans have been put in place to be active ahead of the February 3 deadline due to falling adrift in the title race.

Txiki Begiristain is leading Manchester City's recruitment drive ahead of his departure at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football, and Aina has worked his way onto the reigning Premier League champions' radar as they go in search of quickfire reinforcements.

Sky Blues Tempted to Up Ante in Aina Pursuit

Champions confident they could convince right-back to join

Manchester City have been taking a serious look at whether it would be possible to agree a surprise January deal for Aina, according to GMS sources, and there is growing confidence that they may be able to convince him to quit Nottingham Forest despite being involved in fresh contract talks.

The Tricky Trees, who are just six points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool after sealing a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week, are poised to trigger a 12-month extension option and have remained in conversations with the right-back over an improved deal as they aim to stave off interest from the Etihad Stadium.

But GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are optimistic that Aina could be attainable in the coming weeks if they succeed in turning his head, meaning that Nottingham Forest are in danger of being forced to contend with a big-money bid as Guardiola aims to secure a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Although the Nigeria international has entered the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket £40,000-per-week at the City Ground, the Sky Blues and other Premier League admirers cannot tie him down to a pre-contract agreement as that avenue is only open to overseas suitors.

Manchester City are monitoring Aina's situation after Guardiola has made the decision to use this month and the summer transfer window to bulk up his squad in various areas of the pitch, GMS sources have learned, having struggled to maintain the form which saw his side win the top flight title in each of the last four seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ola Aina won four ground duels and made three clearances during Nottingham Forest's victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week

Guardiola Facing Difficult Battle in Aina Race

Nigeria international gaining additional interest from Saudi Arabia

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are facing an uphill battle to acquire Aina ahead of the February 3 deadline as Nottingham Forest are adamant that he will not be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the campaign, while they have remained concentrated on reaching a positive conclusion in contract negotiations.

The 28-year-old - who has been described as 'fantastic' by ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi - would provide fresh competition for the likes of Walker and Rico Lewis if he heads to the Etihad Stadium, but his current employers are desperate to keep him on board instead of potentially jeopardising their push for European qualification.

Manchester City are not the only side threatening to test Nottingham Forest's resolve as GMS sources understand that there is serious interest in Aina from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, where he would stand to secure personal terms worth considerably more than if he remains in the East Midlands.

GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola has been handed a boost in the race to sign Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, highlighting that the Sky Blues are not solely focused on reaching an agreement with the Tricky Trees for the former Chelsea and Fulham man.

