Highlights Manchester City are increasingly likely to be given the chance to replace the soon-to-be-departed Julian Alvarez with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The Brazil international is on course to be touted to the reigning Premier League champions after being forced to contend with Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

Pep Guardiola has set his sights on making two additions to his Manchester City squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

Manchester City are set to be handed a quickfire opportunity to fill the void left by the outgoing Julian Alvarez as Real Madrid are seriously considering offering Rodrygo to the reigning Premier League champions as they seek an Etihad Stadium replacement, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola bolstered his attacking options by completing the £30million signing of Savinho in the aftermath of playing a crucial role in helping Girona to Champions League qualification last term, the Spanish tactician has given the green-light for a big-money departure.

Alvarez is on the brink of sealing a switch worth up to £82million to Atletico Madrid, having also agreed personal terms ahead of undergoing a medical, but Manchester City - whose recruitment drive is being led by director of football Txiki Begiristain - are in the market for reinforcements ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Sky Blues Poised to be Handed Chance to Recruit Rodrygo

Brazil international has fallen down pecking order at Real Madrid

There is an increasing expectation that Rodrygo is on course to be offered to Manchester City, according to GMS sources, as Alvarez's impending move to Real Madrid's rivals has resulted in last season's Champions League winners spotting a potential window of opportunity to offload the 23-year-old.

Although the wide forward still has four years remaining on his Bernabeu contract, which includes a release clause worth in the region of £840million, the La Liga heavyweights are open to cashing in and are aware that the Sky Blues are one of few European clubs with the ability to meet his wage demands.

GMS sources have been informed that Rodrygo is eager to fight for his place in Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti's plans, despite the likes of Kylian Mbappe providing further competition heading into the new season, but Manchester City are poised to have a chance to reach an agreement as they look to replace Alvarez.

Rodrygo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Julian Alvarez Rodrygo Julian Alvarez Shot-creating actions 4.20 4.01 Shots 3.26 3.27 Key passes 1.74 2.28 Shots on target 1.33 1.26 Goals 0.38 0.37 Assists 0.19 0.27 Statistics correct as of 09/08/2024

Los Blancos forked out close to £39million when they landed the Brazil international from Santos in June 2018, while he was still a teenager, but adjustments to their squad have resulted in him falling down the pecking order and having limited game time prospects with the 2024/25 campaign a matter of days away.

Manchester City are in the market for two more signings as the transfer deadline looms, GMS sources have learned, with Guardiola keen to bring in an attacking threat - in reaction to Alvarez's imminent switch to Atletico Madrid - and a defensive midfielder capable of providing cover for Rodri.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrygo has scored four goals and registered one assist over the course of seven appearances against Manchester City in the Champions League

Guardiola Will Consider Landing Rodrygo if Opportunity Opens Up

Neto and Eze have also been on champions' shortlist of targets

Although Manchester City may find it difficult to convince Rodrygo to embark on a fresh challenge due to his decision not to actively seek a move away from Real Madrid, GMS sources have been told that Guardiola will consider upping the ante if the opportunity genuinely opens up in the coming weeks.

The Sky Blues have had the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze on their shortlist of potential recruits, but neither are currently on course to arrive at the Etihad Stadium and that has resulted in the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich chief keeping his options open.

Rodrygo has lifted silverware on 11 occasions during his time in the Spanish capital, including the Champions League twice, and Guardiola is aware that he would be landing an attacking threat who already knows what it takes to come into a side battling for trophies on a regular basis and make an impact.

Manchester City potentially turning their attentions towards the South American will be music to Crystal Palace's ears as GMS sources recently revealed that the decision to sell Alvarez has left their domestic rivals concerned that they were poised to respond by knocking for Eze's signature.

