Manchester City are entertaining the possibility of offering Randal Kolo Muani a route out of reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain by negotiating a loan deal which would see him head to the Etihad Stadium during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have been left without an alternative option to first-choice frontman Erling Haaland after failing to replace Julian Alvarez following his £82million switch to Atletico Madrid in August, and boss Pep Guardiola is scouring the market for reinforcements after falling behind in the Premier League title race.

Txiki Begiristain is poised to lead Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time, ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the campaign, and plans have been put in place to bolster the squad in an attempt to get their faltering season back on track.

Sky Blues Have Discussed Kolo Muani Swoop

Manchester City are contemplating whether to profit from Kolo Muani being frozen out at PSG, according to GMS sources, as they are showing genuine interest in securing his services and informal contacts have been made through intermediaries to gain an understanding of his situation.

Although the 26-year-old striker headed to the Parc des Princes in a deal worth up to £77million from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023, he has been left in no doubt that he does not feature in the forefront of head coach Luis Enrique's plans and needs to embark on a fresh challenge in order to secure regular game time.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are intrigued by Kolo Muani's availability after he crept onto their radar two months ago and, despite being non-committal when they held talks with intermediaries, Guardiola is aware that few players of his pedigree will be on the market next month.

PSG are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the France international still having more than three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £202,000-per-week, but the Sky Blues are tempted to make a move after accepting they made an error of judgement by opting against bringing in a replacement for Alvarez in the summer.

Manchester City are expected to prioritise a loan deal as they seek a proven centre forward in January before revisiting the situation at the end of the campaign, GMS sources have learned, and Kolo Muani could fit the bill as they look to become more prolific in the final third of the pitch after scoring nine goals in their last eight Premier League encounters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani has been averaging a Ligue 1 goal every 175 minutes this season, despite being limited to just two starts in the competition

Guardiola Seeks Speedy Midfield Acquisition

Tactician prioritising addition in middle of park during Rodri absence

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are continuing to prioritise fixing their midfield before potentially making a move for Kolo Muani, and they could attempt to have deals in place before the winter transfer window officially opens at the turn of the year to give them a greater chance in their hopes of turning their season around.

Although Rodri has set his sights on returning to action before the end of the campaign despite a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament forcing him to undergo surgery, they have been left short of options in the middle of the park as they go in search of a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Manchester City will aim to bring in a new marksman if they succeed in landing a midfielder early in January, and GMS sources understand that Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson could be targeted despite a move initially being downplayed and regarded as too risky due to his lack of action.

Guardiola will face competition if he decides to make a U-turn and attempt to recruit the Republic of Ireland international because GMS sources recently revealed that Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton are also keeping tabs on his situation after putting plans in place to secure additional firepower next month.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/12/2024