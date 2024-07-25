Highlights Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne may be handed the chance to join Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC if he heads through the exit door in 2025.

Sealing a switch to the United States-based side would result in the Belgium international remaining within the City Football Group.

Saudi Arabia and MLS expansion side San Diego FC could be alternative destinations for De Bruyne when he seeks a fresh challenge.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne could seal a high-profile switch to sister club New York City FC if he brings the curtain down on his Etihad Stadium career in 2025 and decides he would prefer to test himself in Major League Soccer instead of Saudi Arabia, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have set their sights on retaining the Premier League title after becoming the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the bounce, resulting in boss Pep Guardiola scouring the market for reinforcements as well as being desperate to hold onto key men.

Brazilian winger Savinho became Manchester City's first recruit of the summer transfer window after completing a £30.8million move from Troyes last week, and director of football Txiki Begiristain is in line to be busy overseeing further negotiations as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

New York May Become Potential Landing Spot for De Bruyne

Switch to MLS remains a possibility for Belgium international

New York City FC could emerge as a potential destination for De Bruyne to consider next year, according to GMS sources, with the upcoming campaign expected to be his last on Manchester City's books regardless of whether he is convinced by the hierarchy to sign a new contract.

Although Guardiola has insisted that the creative midfielder will not be embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, there is ongoing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies thanks to entering the final 12 months of his Etihad Stadium agreement.

GMS sources have been informed that a move to MLS remains an option for De Bruyne and could have more appeal to his family than taking advantage of the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League, having been courted by Al-Ittihad after another season where he played a crucial role in Manchester City winning silverware.

Kevin De Bruyne's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to the 2022/23 season 2023/24 2022/23 Shot-creating actions 7.35 6.54 Key passes 4.34 3.57 Shots 3.24 2.42 Shots on target 1.25 0.78 Assists 0.74 0.59 Goals 0.29 0.26 Statistics correct as of 25/07/2024

Joining New York City FC would result in the Belgium international, who has been on the Sky Blues' books since sealing a £55million switch from Wolfsburg in August 2015, remaining within the City Football Group and following in the footsteps of the likes of fellow midfielder Frank Lampard by playing for both sides.

De Bruyne has been on Al-Ittihad's shortlist of targets throughout the summer, with Saudi Arabian sides desperate to land Premier League talent, but GMS sources have learned that an eye-catching move to the United States cannot be ruled out when his Manchester City departure is rubber-stamped.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne has made 382 appearances in a Manchester City shirt, finding the back of the net 102 times and registering a further 170 assists along the way

San Diego Challenge Could Turn De Bruyne's Head

Californian expansion side preparing for first season next year

De Bruyne may also snub the opportunity to join a Manchester City sister club by linking up with one of New York City FC's upcoming MLS rivals as GMS sources have been told that the chance to compete in San Diego FC's inaugural campaign could appeal to him as a fresh challenge.

The California-based expansion side have already been making inroads as they look to put a competitive squad together, with the likes of Hirving Lozano due to join as a designated player from PSV Eindhoven and Paddy McNair agreeing terms following the expiry of his Middlesbrough contract.

GMS sources understand that San Diego FC are very serious about making statement signings before getting their first season underway in 2025, and there is a possibility of De Bruyne being pinpointed as a potential recruit as they ramp up their transfer business in the coming months.

Related "Unbelievable" Star Among 5 Kevin De Bruyne Replacements Man City Must Target With Kevin De Bruyne potentially on the verge of leaving Man City, a new era must be ushered in at the Etihad.

The 33-year-old is unlikely to entertain taking a pay cut in order to extend his £400,000-per-week Manchester City contract, GMS sources recently reported, putting admirers on red alert despite Guardiola remaining adamant that a deal will not be rubber-stamped for his departure ahead of the summer window's closure.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt