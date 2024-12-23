Manchester City have been handed a significant boost after pinpointing Tijjani Reijnders as a potential Etihad Stadium recruit as the AC Milan star is open to sealing a move away from his current surroundings during the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho were the Sky Blues' only senior arrivals in the summer, with the latter joining in a £30million switch after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification last term, but the season worsened for Pep Guardiola's side when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

The latest setback means the reigning Premier League champions are heading into Christmas sitting 12 points adrift of table-topping Liverpool, and Txiki Begiristain is poised to lead Manchester City's recruitment drive ahead of his departure at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football.

Sky Blues Eyeing Reijnders Amid Uncertainty

AC Milan fearful midfielder's head could be turned by title-holders

Reijnders is being eyed by Manchester City as they go in search of fresh athleticism and desire in the heart of their midfield, according to GMS sources, and he has left AC Milan fearful that his head will be turned by a potential switch as he is on the lookout for a fresh challenge a matter of days before the transfer window reopens.

The Sky Blues contemplated lodging a bid worth in the region of £34million before opting against making a summer move, but their admiration of the 26-year-old has refused to go away and a faltering title defence has resulted in Guardiola toying with the idea of upping the ante in his pursuit.

GMS sources have been informed there is a feeling in Italy that Reijnders is outgrowing AC Milan thanks to his consistent performances and an ability to adjust to any philosophy, and Manchester City have checked him out after earmarking him as an attractive proposition who could be available.

The Rossoneri are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the Netherlands international still having more than three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £35,000-per-week, potentially complicating matters as the Sky Blues go in search of completing quickfire deals to give them more time to get their season back on track.

Although Manchester City sources were cautious about confirming interest in Reijnders when questioned by GMS, due to there being some doubt surrounding how seriously Guardiola has looked at the situation, he is on the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona head coach's radar ahead of being able to do business.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tijjani Reijnders won four ground duels, made two key passes and grabbed the only goal of the contest as AC Milan overcame Hellas Verona last week

Guardiola Works with Scouts for Fresh Faces

Recruitment staff prepared to enhance squad next month

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City's recruitment staff and scouting network are ready to do all they can to enhance the squad after Guardiola has shown a willingness to dip into the transfer market when he has previously been eager to avoid spending big midway through the campaign.

The tactician committed his future to the Sky Blues by penning a two-year contract extension last month and is not under intense pressure to keep his job thanks to enjoying a trophy-laden spell at the helm, and he is desperately seeking ways to improve his side's chances of rediscovering their best from.

Although Guardiola has been relying on experienced members of the squad to pull Manchester City through a tough spell, GMS sources understand he has refused to rule out the possibility of handing James McAtee and Nico O'Reilly extended opportunities in the side ahead of reinforcements arriving.

Related Exclusive: Man City 'Prepared to Break the Bank' for Two Players Manchester City have made plans to be active in the winter transfer window after pinpointing priorities

The Sky Blues have been showing interest in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi due to fears that the likes of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes will be out of reach thanks to Premier League rivals increasing their demands, GMS sources recently revealed, but Reijnders is also being considered behind the scenes.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 23/12/2024