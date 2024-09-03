Manchester City have put plans in place to continue tracking Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala for the remainder of the season in case there is scope for a double deal to be negotiated at the Etihad Stadium next summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues bolstered their squad thanks to the return of Ilkay Gundogan and capture of Savinho during the transfer window, with the latter joining for £30.8million after playing a starring role in Girona sealing qualification for the Champions League, but boss Pep Guardiola is continuously looking for ways to improve his options.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain joined the Spanish tactician in overseeing a host of departures ahead of last week's deadline, which included Julian Alvarez's £82million move to Atletico Madrid, resulting in Manchester City's budget potentially being boosted further down the line.

Sky Blues Keep Tabs on Kimmich and Musiala

Champions keen to land Bayern Munich pair if opportunity arises

Manchester City are determined to discover whether it will be possible to land Kimmich and Musiala ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, according to GMS sources, resulting in Guardiola tasking the reigning Premier League champions' scouting department with monitoring their performances throughout the season.

The Bayern Munich pair, who are on contracts worth a combined total of more than £400,000-per-week at the Allianz Arena, are firmly on the radar as potential recruits after they have been forced to contend with a summer of change which has seen Sky Blues legend Vincent Kompany replace Thomas Tuchel in the Bundesliga giants' hot-seat.

GMS sources have been informed that Kimmich is being viewed as a more achievable signing as there have been doubts over his long-term future in Bavaria, despite being given chances in the middle of the park during the early stages of the campaign, while a deal for Musiala will be difficult as the German heavyweights will not want to think about losing the 21-year-old.

Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala's statistics at Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich Jamal Musiala Appearances 393 166 Goals 42 44 Assists 104 31 Yellow cards 53 8 Sent off 2 0 Statistics correct as of 03/09/2024

The Sky Blues are long-term admirers of Musiala, having looked at securing his services earlier this year, while Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been showing interest after the attacking midfielder has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet in his current surroundings.

Manchester City have identified the Germany internationals as elite potential additions to their squad, GMS recently reported, and they have been boosted in their pursuit of Kimmich as there have been indications that he would be very open to embarking on a fresh challenge at the Etihad Stadium if he leaves Bayern Munich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala have both made two appearances against Manchester City in the Champions League, but they are still searching for their first win

De Bruyne Future Could Have Impact on Plans

Tying Belgian down to new contract would reduce need to recruit

GMS sources have been told that Kevin De Bruyne will play a pivotal role in deciding whether Manchester City are on course to head to the negotiating table for the likes of Musiala if an opportunity arises within the next 12 months as tying him down to an extended contract would reduce the need to recruit a new playmaker.

The Belgium international is currently in line to leave the Sky Blues as a free agent at the season's climax, thanks to his £400,000-per-week contract being due to expire at the end of June, but Guardiola would be keen to keep him on board if an agreement can be found over fresh terms.

Gundogan's move back from Barcelona improved Manchester City's midfield depth, and he is likely to end up triggering a one-year extension written into his deal due to being on course to secure regular game time after returning to familiar surroundings during the closing stages of the transfer window.

The Sky Blues opted against splashing the cash on another midfield presence or forward thanks to being unable to find an option that would significantly improve the squad, GMS sources understand, but Kimmich and Musiala are of interest as they are being eyed as serious upgrades.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt