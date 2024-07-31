Highlights Julian Alvarez may be forced to persuade Manchester City to lower their demands if he decides he wants to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Argentina international has confirmed that he will make a final call on his future after representing his country at the Olympic Games.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been showing interest after there has been uncertainty over whether Alvarez will remain with Manchester City.

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez may need to convince boss Pep Guardiola and the reigning Premier League champions' hierarchy to lower their demands if he wants to seal a move away from the Etihad Stadium before next month's transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have been relatively quiet since the summer window opened for business, with Savinho being the only fresh face to join after completing a £30.8million switch from Troyes, but there is still time for the squad to be given a revamp as final preparations are made ahead of their title defence.

Having already guided Manchester City into the history books after becoming the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons in a row, Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain are poised to oversee further incomings and outgoings in the coming weeks.

Sky Blues Unlikely to Sell Alvarez at Current Valuation

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain showing interest

Manchester City have found themselves in a tricky situation as they are unlikely to be able to persuade any of Alvarez's suitors to meet his £80million price tag, according to GMS sources, meaning discussions may need to be held with Guardiola if he wants to embark on a fresh challenge.

There is ongoing uncertainty over whether the striker is fully committed to the Sky Blues as, when questioned on speculation over his future at the Etihad Stadium, he confirmed that he will resist making a final decision over his plans until after returning from competing for Argentina at the Olympic Games.

GMS sources have been informed that La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid are showing serious interest in Alvarez after seeing him compete with Erling Haaland for Premier League starts, while reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring his situation.

Julian Alvarez's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Shots 3.27 3.98 Key passes 2.28 1.02 Shots on target 1.26 1.76 Goals 0.37 0.95 Assists 0.27 0.18 Statistics correct as of 31/07/2024

Although neither of the admirers are looking to meet the Sky Blues' demands at this stage, the South American's current employers are under no pressure to lower their financial expectations as he still has four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract as the transfer deadline edges closer.

Manchester City forked out £14.1million when they struck a deal with River Plate for Alvarez's services in January 2022, but they will only entertain sanctioning the 24-year-old's departure if they make a significant profit after he has played a key role in clinching silverware since his arrival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julian Alvarez has lifted a trophy on six occasions since joining Manchester City, while he has also found the back of the net 36 times over the course of 103 appearances

Guardiola Has Pinpointed Potential Alvarez Replacements

Champions eager to ensure they are not left short of options

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City have already made a list of potential Alvarez replacement targets as they do not want to be left short of options as they look to retain the Premier League title during the 2024/25 campaign, while similar plans have been made amid uncertainty over Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva's respective futures.

The Sky Blues' transfer window will kick into gear as soon as a big-name heads onto pastures new, while Guardiola has been forced to play the waiting game ahead of drafting in reinforcements due to initially believing that he would have boosted his budget with the sale of Kalvin Phillips by this stage.

Manchester City's leading targets for the summer were West Ham United talisman Lucas Paqueta, Newcastle United defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and RB Leipzig's Euro 2024 winner Dani Olmo, GMS sources have learned, but moves for the trio have been complicated and there has not been a rush to reach agreements due to lack of departures.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach Guardiola is not interested in making signings for the sake of it and will only head to the negotiating table if there is a necessity to splash the cash after allowing members of the current squad to embark on a fresh challenge with the transfer deadline a matter of weeks away.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester City have remained in the mix for Olmo's signature, with a switch from Bundesliga outfit Leipzig still having potential, and there is a possibility of Savinho being joined by two more recruits if exits relieve the pressure on the wage bill and increase the funds to play with.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt