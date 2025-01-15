Manchester City won't have to wait long until they bring in Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT's new Market Madness podcast - with both clubs having great relations as talks continue over a potentially substantial fee.

City's season fell off a cliff at the end of October, winning just one game out of 13 in all competitions, over a period stretching from then until their final game of 2024 against Leicester City. As a result, the club are doing all they can to fix a stagnant squad that has only won three of their last 12 Premier League games - and the "outrageous" Marmoush has been earmarked.

Romano: Marmoush Talks 'Very Positive' Between Man City and Frankfurt

The Italian journalist has given the nod towards a deal on new GMS podcast

Speaking about the recent reports suggesting that the Egyptian would be on his way to the Etihad Stadium, Romano told our new 'Market Madness' podcast that the feeling between the two clubs is 'very positive', and alongside Marmoush already agreeing personal terms, Romano says that a deal will be done.

Omar Marmoush's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 1st Assists 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Shots Per Game 4.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 8.23 1st

He said:

"I think so. I don't know if they will be able to complete everything this week, or it will go to next week. "But in terms of will the deal happen, I think yes. I think yes, because the feeling is very positive between Manchester City and Eintracht [Frankfurt]. Yesterday, Manchester City presented the first official proposal after positive conversations they had last week. The relationship between the two clubs is excellent, so now there is a negotiation around the price. "Eintracht [Frankurt] want €80million (£68million], Manchester City hope to spend a bit less - maybe including some add-ons. So the conversation is ongoing even right now while we are speaking, and I'm sure Manchester City are very optimistic. "Also, they have an agreement with the player. He's being super professional, yesterday even playing and scoring for Eintracht, so now I think it's just a matter of time and then Omar Marmoush will be the third signing from Manchester City."

Marmoush has been on fire in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 15 goals and registering nine assists for the Deutsche Bank Park outfit as their hopes to qualify for the Champions League continue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush has six goals in 35 caps for Egypt.

His departure would be much mourned, but Frankfurt have a good track record of bringing strikers in before letting them depart for big fees - namely Sebastian Haller and Luka Jovic - and there could be confidence that if City do buy Marmoush, he would be aptly replaced.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.

